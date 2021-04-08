Linekin Bay Resort Giveaway 2021

Enter for a Chance to Win a 2-Night Getaway

to Boothbay Harbor at Linekin Bay Resort

Getaway Includes:

2-Nights in a King Waterfront room at Linekin Bay Resort

$75 dining credit to the Deck Bar & Grill, the on-site restaurant and bar

A bottle of wine in room upon arrival

Winner will be chosen at random on June 7th.

Giveaway Rules:

Travel or transportation to Linekin Bay Resort is not included. This 2-night giveaway is for a bed and breakfast stay, based on double occupancy, includes breakfast, and access to the Resort’s amenities (excludes sailing). Must book and stay during the 2021 season, Sunday through Thursday, June 9 through October 21, 2021, dates of stay are subject to availability.

Must be 21+ to enter to win getaway, offer is non-transferable, cannot be converted for an all-inclusive stay, and cannot be redeemed for cash; contest ends at midnight on June 6th and winner will be chosen at random on June 7th.

Linekin Bay Resort

Make your own adventure and create lasting memories at Linkein Bay Resort. Join us on 20-acres of oceanfront property featuring new and newly renovated camp-style cabins and lodges. Enjoy our heated oceanfront pool, canoes, kayaks, stand up paddleboards, sailing (with or without instruction), tennis, basketball and fishing. Three meals served daily during all-inclusive season. Join us at the Deck Bar & Grill overlooking panoramic views of the bay, islands, and ocean. Dock & Dine with us; we monitor Ch. 09. Visit our website for dining hours and menus. Pet friendly. Open May through October.