September 2025

Features

The Holdouts

What use does the world have for a video-rental shop, a record store, or a general store in this era of e-commerce, digital streaming, and big boxes? Mainers have some ideas.

By Joel Crabtree, Katy Kelleher, and Kaitlyn Schwalje

Against the Grain

Twenty-two miles offshore, among the tiny and tight-knit community that embraced her when she was adopted as a child, Usha Beaudoin turns seawater into salt.

By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Sofia Aldinio

Best of Maine

Our annual round-up of readers’ picks for Maine’s best everything, from farmers’ markets to sports mascots, festivals to food trucks. How did your picks do this year?

By Will Grunewald, Charlie Pike, and Sarah Stebbins

North by East

Dropping Anchor

Jeff Aumuller’s half a century of living on a sailboat.

Murder, She Wrote

The bodies stack up in a trio of new Maine-set novels.

Getting Their Dahlias in a Row

In Hope, columns of raised beds corral a leggy, late-season bloomer.

Shining a Light

A museum illuminates the work of its charismatic founder.

From Pasta to Present

A little Italian restaurant taps into family history.

One Home Led to Another

In Harpswell, a small cottage rebuild quickly snowballed.

Staging a Comeback

A historic MDI theater is ready for its next act.

Vegging Out

A taste for authentic, locally made kimchi is growing in Maine.

Room With a View

For the love of thrifting.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Maine Maritime Academy president Craig Johnson, on Smith Cove.

On Our Cover: A crimson crustacean ready to be cracked. Photo by Tara Rice.

