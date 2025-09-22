Subscribe Here
Down East Magazine, September 2025

October 2025

October 2025

Down East magazine, October 2025
Cardamom Espresso martini at Taj, in South Portland, Maine
Rafting on the Dead River.

Features

Rapid Animals  

Getting in the flow with the whitewater fanatics who run Maine’s wildest rivers.

By Greg M. Peters | Photographed by Andy Gagne

Fall in the Forest City

Autumn heralds trips through rural, wooded regions for many a leaf peeper. But fall comes to cities and towns too — nowhere more dramatically than Portland. Staff photographer Dave Waddell set out to see the seasonal splendor.

Lighting the Way

Have five years of legal retail operations charted a clear course for the future of recreational cannabis in Maine?

By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Hannah Hoggatt 

North by East

Never Far from the Tree

One man’s mission to revive Maine’s heritage apples is bearing fruit.

Novel Approach

A bar-bookshop takes a page from a compilation of local businesses.

Here in Spirit

Haunting scenes pervade a pair of photography exhibits.

Horror Stories

A Mainer’s true-crime podcast is scaring up a fanbase.

Currying Favor

The Indian dishes at Taj have won a loyal following.  

It’s a Colorful Life

In a Whitefield home, cheerful tableware sets the tone.

Beacon of Hope

Can a Bangor vintage shop save a neglected lighthouse? 

Room With a View

A famous painter, a forgotten book, and a lesson in living in the present.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Ghost-tour guide Jennifer Pictou, on Bar Harbor’s Village Burying Ground.

On the Cover: Windsurfing in the city, by Dave Waddell.

Additional Photos: Nicole Wolf, Benjamin Williamson, and Andy Gagne.

Down East Magazine, September 2025

Maine stories written by Maine people. Subscribe to Down East and support local journalism.

Down East Magazine, September 2025