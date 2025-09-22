October 2025

Buy This Issue!
Features
Rapid Animals
Getting in the flow with the whitewater fanatics who run Maine’s wildest rivers.
By Greg M. Peters | Photographed by Andy Gagne
Fall in the Forest City
Autumn heralds trips through rural, wooded regions for many a leaf peeper. But fall comes to cities and towns too — nowhere more dramatically than Portland. Staff photographer Dave Waddell set out to see the seasonal splendor.
Lighting the Way
Have five years of legal retail operations charted a clear course for the future of recreational cannabis in Maine?
By Jesse Ellison | Photographed by Hannah Hoggatt
North by East
Never Far from the Tree
One man’s mission to revive Maine’s heritage apples is bearing fruit.
Novel Approach
A bar-bookshop takes a page from a compilation of local businesses.
Here in Spirit
Haunting scenes pervade a pair of photography exhibits.
Horror Stories
A Mainer’s true-crime podcast is scaring up a fanbase.
Currying Favor
The Indian dishes at Taj have won a loyal following.
It’s a Colorful Life
In a Whitefield home, cheerful tableware sets the tone.
Beacon of Hope
Can a Bangor vintage shop save a neglected lighthouse?
Room With a View
A famous painter, a forgotten book, and a lesson in living in the present.
Where in Maine
Dooryard
My Favorite Place
Ghost-tour guide Jennifer Pictou, on Bar Harbor’s Village Burying Ground.
On the Cover: Windsurfing in the city, by Dave Waddell.
Additional Photos: Nicole Wolf, Benjamin Williamson, and Andy Gagne.