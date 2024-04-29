May 2024

May 2024, Down East Magazine
A pilot boat braves a January storm. Photo by Dave Dostie.
Voilà, juicy grilled pork tenderloin at Lewiston’s bon Vivant. Photo by Dave Waddell.
Where in Maine? May 2024 Clue

Features

The Great Maine Scavenger Hunt

Thirty-two activities that will keep you bouncing around the state in pursuit of the freshest clams, the tiniest bookstore, the largest salt marsh, and a whole lot more — enough fun to fill up an entire summer. By Bridget Burns, Will Grunewald, Nora Saks, and Sarah Stebbins

Storm Surge

In the span of a few months, a series of severe storms reshaped the Maine landscape. While most of us hunkered down, a handful of intrepid photographers ventured out in the thick of the weather. We’ve collected a selection of their shots to document the storms’ force and impact.

Against the Current

As the upstream battle against a destructive invasive plant in Cobbosseecontee Lake stretches into a sixth year, the long-term health of Cobbosseecontee — and of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams around Maine — could hang in the balance. By Jesse Ellison

North by East

Carving Out a Life

A Portland printmaker’s illustrated memoir cuts deep.

Maine Moment

Food for Thought

Chewing the fat with a farmers’ market chatterbox.

New and Improved H20

Now, the H stands for hops.

Fixer-Uppers

A couple leaves their mark on a West Bath Cape.

All the Bells and Whistles

Bath’s maritime museum tunes in to the sounds of the coast.

A Real Shell Shock

A lobster festival in a truly surprising locale sure seems to have legs.

Maine Dispatches

Creature Features

Well shucks, when it comes to seashell products, they’re all winners.

Bulb Moment

A Belfast gardener’s tulip-filled yard is one of the brightest spots around.

C’est Si Bon

Lewiston’s bon Vivant has a certain je ne s’ais quoi.

Equipped for Adventure

Gear libraries are making the great outdoors more accessible.

Last One Standing

The oldest hotel on Old Orchard Beach gets a colorful update.

Room with a View

When summer comes knocking in Maine, let it in.

+

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to March’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

Record-setting hiker Briana DeSanctis, on the Coastal Trail in Cutler.

On the Cover: Owls Head Light, by Tara Rice.

Additional Photos: Dave Dostie, Tara Rice, and Dave Waddell