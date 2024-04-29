Buy This Issue!
Features
The Great Maine Scavenger Hunt
Thirty-two activities that will keep you bouncing around the state in pursuit of the freshest clams, the tiniest bookstore, the largest salt marsh, and a whole lot more — enough fun to fill up an entire summer. By Bridget Burns, Will Grunewald, Nora Saks, and Sarah Stebbins
Storm Surge
In the span of a few months, a series of severe storms reshaped the Maine landscape. While most of us hunkered down, a handful of intrepid photographers ventured out in the thick of the weather. We’ve collected a selection of their shots to document the storms’ force and impact.
Against the Current
As the upstream battle against a destructive invasive plant in Cobbosseecontee Lake stretches into a sixth year, the long-term health of Cobbosseecontee — and of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams around Maine — could hang in the balance. By Jesse Ellison
North by East
Carving Out a Life
A Portland printmaker’s illustrated memoir cuts deep.
Maine Moment
Food for Thought
Chewing the fat with a farmers’ market chatterbox.
New and Improved H20
Now, the H stands for hops.
Fixer-Uppers
A couple leaves their mark on a West Bath Cape.
All the Bells and Whistles
Bath’s maritime museum tunes in to the sounds of the coast.
A Real Shell Shock
A lobster festival in a truly surprising locale sure seems to have legs.
Maine Dispatches
Creature Features
Well shucks, when it comes to seashell products, they’re all winners.
Bulb Moment
A Belfast gardener’s tulip-filled yard is one of the brightest spots around.
C’est Si Bon
Lewiston’s bon Vivant has a certain je ne s’ais quoi.
Equipped for Adventure
Gear libraries are making the great outdoors more accessible.
Last One Standing
The oldest hotel on Old Orchard Beach gets a colorful update.
Room with a View
When summer comes knocking in Maine, let it in.
Where in Maine
Dooryard
Editor’s note, responses to March’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.
My Favorite Place
Record-setting hiker Briana DeSanctis, on the Coastal Trail in Cutler.
On the Cover: Owls Head Light, by Tara Rice.
Additional Photos: Dave Dostie, Tara Rice, and Dave Waddell