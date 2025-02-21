March 2025

Features

Going Absolutely Doughnuts

Hundreds of miles and thousands of calories later, one very hungry road-tripper digests Maine’s long, sweet love affair with the doughnut, stretching back to the humble pastry’s hazy origins.

By Charlie Pike | Photographed by Nicole Wolf

Worth Their Salt

The Penobscot Marine Museum tossed a lifeline to the remarkable photo archives of National Fisherman magazine. Now, a selection of those images floats across the pages of a new book, providing valuable views into the nautical past.

By Will Grunewald

Branching Out

Maine syrup producers carry on traditions that go back generations. Now, faced with increasingly erratic winters, they’re also tapping into new ways of turning maple sap into everyone’s favorite pancake topping.

By Nora Saks | Photographed by Mat Trogner

North by East

Pretty Sweet Gig

Belfast rowers pull together in 17th-century-style boats.

Maine Moment

Material World

Fabric collages allow a former quilter to cut loose.

Bright Spot

Color us charmed by this boldly hued Camden Cape.

Family Ties

Flavorful Lebanese dishes at a Waterville lunch spot.

Cooper Flagg Was Here

The nation’s top hoops prospect left a big mark on small-town Maine.

Change of Scene

Painting a picture of Monhegan’s evolving landscape.

Wendell Gilley, Bird Carver

Half a century ago, the artist was flying high.

Maine Dispatches

French Connection

Ron Currie’s crime novel tackles Franco-American identity.

Room With a View

A new national monument and a long-overdue history lesson.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Black Owned Maine founder Rose Barboza, on Portland’s Eastern Prom.

On Our Cover: Glazed brioche doughnut from Lovebirds, in Kittery, by Nicole Wolf. Styled by Catrine Kelty.

Additional Photos: Mat Trogner, Hannah Hoggatt, and Dave Waddell