Acadia for All

Acadia National Park is Maine’s crown jewel and, like so many rare and wonderful things, it can come with a hefty price tag. But you still don’t need to spend big in order to enjoy a big adventure. Here’s how to have a gem of an experience on any budget.

By Will Grunewald and Nora Saks

25 Years of Fellow Feeling

In 1999, the Island Institute started a fellowship program, sending young people to remote locations to tackle diverse projects. At the program’s quarter-century mark, we look back at fellows’ local impacts and ahead at challenges future fellows might face.

By Joel Crabtree, Will Grunewald, and Nora Saks

Woven Through Time

Basketmaker Jeremy Frey is the subject of the first-ever major retrospective of a Wabanaki artist. Amid the hype, he’s still able to lose himself in the steady rhythm of weaving in his home studio, where he’s forever cognizant of tribal basketmakers’ challenging history and tenuous future.

By Virginia M. Wright

North by East

Ready to Make a Splash

After a painstaking restoration, a classic Maine schooner is about to hit the water again.

Maine Moment

Sound Guy

Adam Ayan finesses recordings by the music world’s biggest names.

Catch It While You Can

There’s something fishy about this seasonal pizza.

A Real Gem

In Arrowsic, a father and son dream up a multifaceted riverfront retreat.

Bright Idea

How Norway’s Lights Out Gallery is powering an artistic surge.

Maine Dispatches

Bugging Out

A Saco maker’s arthropod art is scary good.

Stop to Smell the Roses

Really — the owners of this Brunswick garden welcome visitors.

Alsatian Destination

Union’s new French restaurant serves positively provincial fare.

Making Waves

Can a Portland startup’s 3D-printed boards shape the future of surfing?

Kolache Country

A new pastry shop brings a Czech snacking tradition to the County.

Room with a View

Nothing is more essential to a Maine summer than lobster, even at jaw-dropping prices.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to April’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

NPR Northeast bureau chief Andrea de Leon, on Pemaquid Harbor.

On Our Cover: Overlooking Jordan Pond from North Bubble, by Dave Waddell.

Additional Photos: Aaron Snow, Benjamin Williamson, and Dave Waddell