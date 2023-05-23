Features

The Islands Issue

We dispatched nine writers to 14 islands — large and small, peopled and unpeopled, along every stretch of the coast — in search of the kinds of wonders, experiences, and stories that can only be found on a Maine island.

Great Duck Island 44° 08.53′ N

68° 14.75′ W Monhegan 43° 45.93′ N

69° 18.92′ W Bean Island 44° 28.53′ N

68° 12.49′ W Crow Island 43° 50.92′ N

69° 58.92′ W Swan’s Island 44° 9.39’ N

63° 25.32’ W Chebeague Island 43° 44.28′ N

70° 07.07′ W Vinalhaven 44° 02.65′ N

68° 50.34′ W Goat Island 43° 21.48′ N

70° 25.47′ W Appledore Island 42° 59.26′ N

70° 36.87′ W North Haven 44° 08.99′ N

68° 51.82′ W 700 Acre Island 44° 15.87′ N

68° 56.62′ W Meguntic Islands 44° 24.34′ N

68° 46.29′ W Peaks Island 43° 39.66′ N

70° 11.32′ W Lyons Island 44° 52.34′ N

67° 05.98′ W

On Our Cover: Little Hen Island, by Dave Waddell

Additional Photos: Dave Waddell and Jacob Bond Hessler