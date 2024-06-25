Features

Blown to Smithereens

When an idealistic whirlwind of a new-comer came to a quiet coastal community, she brought along back-to-the-land zeal and pockets deep enough to buy up property all over town. Opinion has split, though, over whether she’s seeding a rural renaissance or steam-rolling the local population.

By Jesse Ellison

Downwind and East

The creation of the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area raises some fundamental questions, like what really is “down east” anyway, and what’s so unique about its heritage? A nautically inspired road trip just might hold some answers.

By Will Grunewald and Tressa Versteeg

One Monumental Problem

A proposal to build a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building on the outskirts of Columbia Falls, as the centerpiece of a sprawling new veterans’ memorial park and tourist attraction, sparked a debate over the character of the community — and spurred fresh plans for the town’s future.

By Nora Saks

North by East

Captain Kid

Hauling traps with a lobsterman who’s still in grade school.

Maine Moment

Hot Potato

Dirt flies around Maine’s unofficial state vegetable.

Fantasyland

In Hampden, a blooming backyard straight out of a storybook.

No Woman Is an Island

An exhibit on Monhegan’s female artists underscores an old maxim.

Maine Dispatches

Dropping Balms

The latest local salves and scrubs capture Maine in a bottle.

Anything but Ordinary

In an artist’s Standish home, every surface is a potential canvas.

Secundo Time’s the Charm

Chef Sam Ostrow’s new one is a near-perfect Italian joint.

Who’s the GOAT?

In the annals of Maine’s Summer Olympics history, there’s no shortage of contenders.

Learning the Ropes

A midcoast artist untangles how to turn old lobstering lines into vivid landscapes.

The Bitter Blend

A new after-dinner drink mixes Maine and Middle Eastern flavors.

Room with a View

A summer tradition that can take many forms.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to April’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

NPR Northeast bureau chief Andrea de Leon, on Pemaquid Harbor.

On Our Cover: Bog Brook Cove, in Trescott by John K. Putnam

Additional Photos: Greta Rybus, Tara Rice, and Dave Waddell