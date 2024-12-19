January 2025

Special Feature

Winter Wonder

From ice climbing to island ferries and from hot drinks to warm mittens, our guide to the people, places, gear, and more making it possible to have an amazing Maine winter.

North by East

Fire and Ice

A smoked-apple hard cider, brewed last winter, is now ripe for enjoying.

Maine Moment

What Floats Their Boats

For a group of winter sailors, racing tiny vessels is a pretty big deal.

Bright Future

A diverse group of emerging artists shows Maine in a whole new light.

A Feel-Good Yarn

Cozy crochetwear that benefits a good cause.

Maine’s Last Hand-Crank Telephone Company

Back when operators dispatched news, first responders, and advice.

Westward Ho!

A major expansion project gives Sugarloaf a welcome lift.

Design on a Dime

A Wiscasset DIYer’s thrifty renovations look like a million bucks.

Maine Dispatches

Pigments of the Imagination

UNE researchers hope to crack the mystery of rare, colorful lobsters.

Southern Comfort

A Georgia transplant gets cooking in Camden.

Room With a View

Living with the past, living in the present.

+

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Singer Julia Gagnon, on Twin Brook Recreation Area, in Cumberland.

On Our Cover: Hitting the trail in Norway, by Cait Bourgault.

Additional Photos: Cait Bourgault, Dave Waddell, and Peter Frank Edwards