August 2025

In Land We Trust

Only a small portion of Maine’s magnificent landscape has ever been publicly protected. Instead, land trusts have toiled parcel by parcel to make private ownership the leading model for land conservation.

By Charlie Pike

Gears Are Turning

A cadre of engineers, boatbuilders, policy advocates, and aquaculturists are spinning a greener future for the Maine coast, with electric-powered outboard motors and infrastructure.

By Joel Crabtree | Photographed by Ryan David Brown

Lost and Found

On a secluded patch of land on the Maine coast, Rachel Carson discovered a deeper kind of love, both for her neighbor and for nature. A new book by Lida Maxwell explores just how intertwined those passions were.

North by East

Joy Ride

In rural Surry, an e-biker rolls right along without a car.

Tall Drink of Water

A new company is betting on a thirst for locally sourced H2O in cans.

Happy Campers

For youth backpackers, a lengthy AT trek has been a high point.

Branching Out

An artist’s nature scenes push the boundaries of the typical canvas.

Rock Star

A Greenville gardener leaves no stone unturned.

From Farm and Wide

Windham restaurateurs mix eclectic flavors with local sourcing.

Stalking Up

A Rockland company is stuffing walls and roofs with straw.

Summer Reading

A children’s book heroine shares her story at the Union Fair.

Room With a View

Sifting through memories — and compost.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

My Favorite Place

Outdoor guide Nyamuon Nguany Machar, on Limington Rapids.

On Our Cover: Prong Pond snakes through protected forest, by Isaac Crabtree

Additional Photos: Cait Bourgault and Dave Waddell