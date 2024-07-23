Features

Brrrthday Treats

From popsicles to shaved ice to lots and lots of ice cream, 70 frozen delights for 70 years of Down East — and for a balmy, sun-drenched, blue-sky Maine summer.

By Will Grunewald and Joel Crabtree

An Artist Called Jamie

Mainers (not to mention the entire art world) had already come to know the immense talent of Andrew Wyeth, but they were only just making the acquaintance of Andrew’s 21-year-old son, Jamie, when a Down East contributor profiled the up-and-coming, preternaturally determined painter.

By Marge Cook

River of Doubt

The removal of the Edwards Dam, 25 years ago, was a watershed moment in river restoration. On this milestone anniversary, though, the future of the Kennebec is once again up in the air. Is it possible the river could ever flow freely?

By Sara Anne Donnelly

The Tragic Voyage of the Shiloh Schooner Coronet

In 1910, the leader of a religious cult in Durham set sail with his followers on a prayer mission across the Atlantic. In the May 1974 issue of Down East, a writer, whose family had joined the cult when he was a kid, penned a heartrending account of the ill-fated expedition.

By Arnold L. White

North by East

The Bucks Stop Here

In Paris, Team U.S.A. will sport laceup dress shoes and patriotic belts from Maine.

Maine Moment

Farwell’s Farewell

From our April 1965 issue, a Thorndike shop owner turned world’s unlikeliest benefactor.

Humble Pie

At a quarter-century-old honorsystem pie shop, trust is baked in.

Rare Forms

A wooded backyard hosts some of the most unusual plants around.

Different Animal

A new nature doc offers a rare bird’s-eye view of Maine wildlife.

A Meal With Moxie

Is this the Maine-iest bite ever?

The Tide’s Out Golf Course

Locals and visiting dignitaries once teed up on the Georgetown mudflat profiled in our September 1965 issue.

Maine Dispatches

Storyland

A trio of new novels rooted in the Pine Tree State

Treasure Chest

A Cape filled with the spoils of a couple’s antiquing adventures.

North Star

With an inventive take on American fare, Rodney’s shines in downtown Presque Isle.

Room with a View

In the town where you grew up, the past visits the present.

Where in Maine

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to June’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

My Favorite Place

Down East chairman H. Allen Fernald, on Bald Mountain, in Camden.

On the Cover: Illustration by Leah Schuette.

Additional Photos: Kelsey Kobik, Dave Waddell, and Michael D. Wilson