Brrrthday Treats
From popsicles to shaved ice to lots and lots of ice cream, 70 frozen delights for 70 years of Down East — and for a balmy, sun-drenched, blue-sky Maine summer.
By Will Grunewald and Joel Crabtree
An Artist Called Jamie
Mainers (not to mention the entire art world) had already come to know the immense talent of Andrew Wyeth, but they were only just making the acquaintance of Andrew’s 21-year-old son, Jamie, when a Down East contributor profiled the up-and-coming, preternaturally determined painter.
By Marge Cook
River of Doubt
The removal of the Edwards Dam, 25 years ago, was a watershed moment in river restoration. On this milestone anniversary, though, the future of the Kennebec is once again up in the air. Is it possible the river could ever flow freely?
By Sara Anne Donnelly
The Tragic Voyage of the Shiloh Schooner Coronet
In 1910, the leader of a religious cult in Durham set sail with his followers on a prayer mission across the Atlantic. In the May 1974 issue of Down East, a writer, whose family had joined the cult when he was a kid, penned a heartrending account of the ill-fated expedition.
By Arnold L. White
The Bucks Stop Here
In Paris, Team U.S.A. will sport laceup dress shoes and patriotic belts from Maine.
Farwell’s Farewell
From our April 1965 issue, a Thorndike shop owner turned world’s unlikeliest benefactor.
Humble Pie
At a quarter-century-old honorsystem pie shop, trust is baked in.
Rare Forms
A wooded backyard hosts some of the most unusual plants around.
Different Animal
A new nature doc offers a rare bird’s-eye view of Maine wildlife.
A Meal With Moxie
Is this the Maine-iest bite ever?
The Tide’s Out Golf Course
Locals and visiting dignitaries once teed up on the Georgetown mudflat profiled in our September 1965 issue.
Storyland
A trio of new novels rooted in the Pine Tree State
Treasure Chest
A Cape filled with the spoils of a couple’s antiquing adventures.
North Star
With an inventive take on American fare, Rodney’s shines in downtown Presque Isle.
Room with a View
In the town where you grew up, the past visits the present.
Editor’s note, responses to June’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.
My Favorite Place
Down East chairman H. Allen Fernald, on Bald Mountain, in Camden.
On the Cover: Illustration by Leah Schuette.
Additional Photos: Kelsey Kobik, Dave Waddell, and Michael D. Wilson