Home Is Where Their Art Is

Downsizers carve out space for themselves — and their collection — in 1,200 square feet.

By Sarah Stebbins

Photographed by Molly Haley

C

harles Morrison likes to say that he and his wife, Catherine, used to have a house for their art and now they have a house for themselves with some art in it. Their former condo, in an avant-garde building in Portland’s West End, had three stories and 12-foot-high walls ideal for showcasing their many abstract paintings. But they only used a handful of the rooms, “which didn’t feel right,” Catherine says. “We thought, we’re in our 60s, what are we doing here?” So they asked their real-estate broker to look for something “little and one-story,” and they fell in love with the first place she showed them: a 1954 Cape with a front-facing gable that Catherine fondly likens to a birdhouse.