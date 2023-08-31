The Residential Rebirth of Historic Bangor Buildings

Photo by Bryce Dalhaus

George W. Pickering Block

28 Broad Street Lofts

BUILT 1869; RENOVATED 2014, 2016

Then: West Market Square was the business address for Bangor’s most prominent 19th-century citizens; among them was banker and lumber baron George W. Pickering, who erected this four-story brick Second Empire and installed a grocery there. The architect is undocumented, but the mansard roof and symmetrical facade suggest Calvin Ryder. Dakin’s Sporting Goods, a local legend, was a mainstay here from 1949 to 1985.

Now: When the city launched the redevelopment of West Market Square, in 2014, Roy Hubbard, a 2012 UMaine grad with construction experience, wanted to be part of it. He bought 28 Broad Street, a vacant, pigeon-infested eyesore, and transformed it into one- to three-bedroom apartments in phases: 15 upper-level units in 2014, and three roomier ground-floor ones in 2016.