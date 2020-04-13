RESTAURANT

41 Caterpillar Hill Road, Sargentville

207-359-2486

Wednesday & Thursday 11-6 Our Taqueria continues to be open for business! We’re on our way to our 15th season, and things are just a little bit weird right now…. We have evolved to a take-away-only format. As we only have 9 seats this isn’t a huge shift, but we have had to let our employees go on furlough (we are still paying them, for as long as we can!). Chef Michele and I are making delicious Specials every day, and we have the majority of our regular menu ready to serve as well. As always, everything we make is made fresh from scratch each day, and most of our ingredients are locally-sourced (except, like, the limes and the avocados and stuff…) We have greatly expanded our Frozen Burrito 6-pack offerings. This is turning out to be extremely popular with our Pre-Appocolypse survivors in the area. We fit 6 of our delicious, freshly-rolled burritos into a big ziplock bag with instructions for thawing and re-heating, plus, there are a few recipe ideas for spicing things up a bit. While we do ship burrito 6 packs all over the country, they are heavy, so the vast amount of our 6-pack customers come by to pick them up at our converted barn in Sargentville. We’re here, we’re open and we’re continuing our mission to serve freshly-crafted, home-made fine-dining-on-a-budget food, with lots of hyphens! Call us if you’d like to chat.

Services: Curbside Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery