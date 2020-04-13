As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we’re reaching out to Maine businesses statewide that are working to adapt and continuing to support their customers and communities. Below is a list of businesses we’ve connected with so far, with details how you can safely support them right now.
Other Resources
The Governor’s Office has tips on ways to help during this crisis, from info on where to direct donations to how to volunteer medical expertise and donate blood.
Tell Us What Your Business or Organization Is Doing:
Submit the details here to be included in our guide. We’re also sharing this information via social media.
The Brunswick Downtown Association’s “Operation Pick-Up” page has details on restaurants and other businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery, as well as closures, schedule changes, and online alternatives for local services.
The Downtown Bangor Partnership has details on Bangor businesses transitioning to curbside, delivery, and online services.
The Portland Food Map blog is maintaining a comprehensive list of Portland restaurants and other businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery.
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce is making daily updates on the status of local businesses in greater Camden and Rockland, including those offering delivery and curbside services.
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pay It Forward Maine Initiative offers ideas and details on how to support Maine businesses now.
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Farm Product and Pick-Up Directory has details on food producers statewide offering pickup and delivery.
SEARCH BY TOWN
Arundel
Heart & Hands Mobile CPR
HEALTH SERVICES
16 Rocky Lane, Arundel
603-703-3369
Days, evenings and weekends
Augusta
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
10 Mulliken Court, Augusta
207-623-4182
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.
We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Services: Curbside delivery, Other services
Hoang Realty
REAL ESTATE
31 Western Ave., Augusta
207-623-0623
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Senior hours from 9-10 am Monday-Friday.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
LongHorn Steakhouse
RESTAURANT
12 Stephen King Drive, Suite 1, Augusta
207-622-5700
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
LongHorn Steakhouse has To Go service available, with many locations offering curbside ordering and pickup. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.
Services: Curbside delivery
Olive Garden
RESTAURANT
205 Civic Center Drive, Augusta
207-621-9930
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. Starting Monday, March 20, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parm, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery
Sprague and Curtis Real Estate
REAL ESTATE
75 Western Ave., Augusta
207-623-1123
M–F 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat. by appointment
We are fully operational, online, and mobile. We’re available to assist people with their real estate needs during this difficult time.
Bangor
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
1162 Union Street, Bangor
207-942-6711
Our office remains open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.
We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Other Services
LongHorn Steakhouse
RESTAURANT
605 Hogan Road, Bangor
207-945-3455
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
LongHorn Steakhouse has To Go service available, with many locations offering curbside ordering and pickup. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.
Services: Curbside delivery
Olive Garden
RESTAURANT
741 Hogan Road, Bangor
207-942-6209
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. Starting Monday, March 20, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parm, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery
Bar Harbor
Baryonyx Knife Co.
RETAIL
10 Folkstone Dr., Bar Harbor
207-423-9613
Open 24/7 like always, as we’re an online-only retailer.
Services: Online Shopping, Mail delivery
Bath
Bath Printing Company
PRINTING
44 Front Street, Bath
207-443-3411
We are open from 10am – 3pm M-F. We can deliver by arrangement. We offer curbside delivery. Also welcome to come into the store, one customer at a time!
Email or phone orders in – [email protected]
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Home delivery
Bath Sweet Shoppe
RETAIL
19 Centre Street, Bath
207-443-4221
I am taking phone orders for regular candy and Easter candy which will then be available for curbside pickup.
Services: Curbside delivery
Front Street Barber Shop
BARBER SHOP
54 Front Street, Bath
207-350-2300
- Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Services: By Appointment
Now You’re Cooking
HOME AND GARDEN
49 Front Street, Bath
207-443-1402
Open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.
Now You’re Cooking is closed and we will ONLY be conducting curbside pickup or shipping items to your home. We have reduced our hours 10am–4pm daily. Call us at 207-443-1402 to place your order and pay over the phone OR you can email us at [email protected] or send a message via Instagram or Facebook with a list and any questions with your phone number and we’ll call you back to take your payment and set-up a pickup time. You can also buy gift certificates over the phone or on our website for future use.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Open Door Book
RETAIL
178 Front St., Bath
207-443-8689 or 751-9061
By appointment, call or email [email protected]
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Pamela’s World
RETAIL
223 Water St., Bath
317-989-1089
We are closed for two weeks. Adjusting accordingly, depending on CDC recommendations.
Soggy Dog Designs
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
4 Centre St, Bath
207-653-5500
By appointment.
For print and art sales we can ship most things. We also offer pickup, or curbside delivery. Gift cards are available as print and ship, and also as eGiftCards online. For sessions we have lots of space to keep a safe distance in our Downtown Bath studio and we can also do outdoor sessions easily!
Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Other
Belfast
Belfast Clay Studio
ART
132 High St., Belfast
978-273-3708
Online sales of pottery made at Belfast Clay Studio
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Meanwhile
FOOD
2 Cross Street, Belfast
207-218-1288
Doorstep delivery food, wine, beers cocktail bottles, order by email at least 24hrs ahead, menu and instructions on our website
Services: Home Delivery
Out on a Whimsey Toys
RETAIL
88 Main St., Belfast
207-338-3911
Sunday 10-5
Monday-Sat 9-5
Services: In store, Curb side delivery, Home Delivery, Mail delivery
United Realty
REAL ESTATE
307 Belmont Ave., Belfast
207-338-6000
Our phones are monitored throughout the day and personally answered daily from 9:00-4:00. All messages will be answered promptly. We are also monitoring emails and text messages regarding listings and sales on a regular basis with prompt turnarounds. Our office is closed to walk ins but we are available by appointment if necessary.
Biddeford
Part and Parcel
RESTAURANT
17 Alfred St., Biddeford
207-494-8376
Call for current hours
Specialty foods, prepared meals,fresh organic produce, locally sourced greens, cheese, deli sandwiches,pastries,healthy alternative snacks, beer/wines
*Pick up/take out
Blue Hill
Blue Hill Co-op
GROCERY
70 South Street, Blue Hill
207-374-2165
- In response to COVID-19 our temporary hours are:
- Monday-Saturday 9am-10am – Open to senior citizens, disabled, and immune compromised Co-op shoppers 10am-6pm – Open to the general public Curb Side Café Pick Up is available Mon-Sat 11am-5pm
- Sunday Closed
Currently we are still open for shopping, with many precautions taken to sanitize regularly. We have free gloves available for customer use as well.
Services: Curb-side delivery, Other
Boothbay
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
TRAVEL/TOURISM
132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay
207-633-8000
We are not yet open for the season. We normally open for the season April 15 through October 31.
Knickerbocker Group
BUILDER
3 Builders Square, Boothbay
207-633-3818
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and by appointment. We are available by email, phone, video, and conference calls.
Services: Architects, Interior Designers, Builders, and Woodworkers
Boothbay Harbor
Farm 23
RESTAURANT
102 Ocean Point Road, Boothbay Harbor
207-315-6833
Wednesday through Friday 6am-12-30pm
Saturday and Sunday 7am – 12:30pm
Takeout or curbside pickup
We’re a retail bakery and cafe in Boothbay Harbor. The bakery is open, but our dining area is closed. Come inside for takeout or call ahead for curbside pickup!
Services: Curb side delivery
Mana Medicinals
HEALTH SERVICES
25 West St., Boothbay Harbor
207-315-5924
7 days a week, call ahead for curbside pick up of herbal remedies. No massage therapy at this time. Also available at the Bath Farmers’ Market Saturdays 9-12 year-round and at the Boothbay Farmers’ Market May-Oct on Thursdays 9-12.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Bristol
Chapin Studio @ Stoneridge
ART
24 Stoneridge Ln, Bristol
240-486-0664
Open Daily
I’m still taking requests for commission, “painting your view of the coast” call or email inquiry, online originals and prints are still available and the brick and mortar gallery/studio will be opening as soon as normal life resumes. Thank you.
Services: Online Shopping, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery
Brunswick
Amy Barnard, Realtor
REAL ESTATE
51 Pleasant Street, Brunswick
207-701-6560
7 a.m.–7 p.m.
Call, text or email me anytime. I am offering video meetings, virtual home tours over Facetime or Zoom and am happy to set up meetings via phone or Zoom (free download). Just because you’re home doesn’t mean you can’t sell your home successfully or find your new dream home while interest rates are low.
Services: Other
Harpswell House, Inc
125 Purinton Rd., Brunswick
207-844-8380
Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Email any time: [email protected]
We are a small manufacturing company in Brunswick that makes a variety of products out of slate. Our product line includes urns for people and pets, gifts for home and office, gifts for donor recognition, awards, and a variety of other products, most of which can be personalized. Please check out our website or Facebook page, we are adding new items regularly.
Services: Mail delivery
Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe
RESTAURANT
149 Maine St., Brunswick
207-725-6287
While we are not offering any food for purchase at this time, we are offering gift cards and a recipe subscription where customers can sign up on our website to receive 17 Wild Oats recipes.
Services: Online shopping
Bucksport
Friars’ Brewhouse Taproom
RESTAURANT
84 Main Street (P. O. Box 1922), Bucksport
207-702-9156
Tuesday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Take Out
Mainely Tidal
ART
14 Maine Street, Brunswick
I create ocean art from treasures found on the Coast of Maine. I have been busy uploading art to my website. Also if you would like to place a custom order please fill out a contact form on my website. ❤️Melanie
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Port O’ Call
RETAIL
72 Main St., Bucksport
207-355-5915
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
We are a gift store specializing in jewelry, scarves, alpaca sweaters, scarves & hats, some fragrance items, toys, socks, pajamas, and more.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Stubborn Cow Glass
ART
55 Main St., Bucksport
207-433-7505
By request: call and leave a message, or email [email protected].
Services: Curbside delivery
Camden
Allen Insurance and Financial
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Personal and business insurance, health insurance, and financial services.
PO Box 578, Camden
800-439-4311
Camden, Rockland, Belfast locations: While our buildings are closed to the public in accordance to CDC guidelines, our financial advisors, insurance agents and account managers remains available during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone and email and our website. For assistance with questions, claims, or payments please call (207) 236-4311 or (800) 439-4311 or email your Allen Insurance representative
Services: Online shopping, Home delivery
Beth Doan Maine Artist
ART
2 Thomas Street, Camden
207-505-5734
24 hr online business
Services: Online shopping, Home delivery
Blue Harbor House Inn
INN/B&B
67 Elm Street, Camden
207-236-3196
We have gift certificates available online, plus we are offering 15% off for anyone who books their future stay with us by March 31. We’ve also relaxed our cancellation policy to make it easier for guests to change or cancel their plans.
Services: Online shopping
Camden Hills Eye Care
EYE CARE
38 Curtis Avenue, Camden
207-236-3429
9-3 through 3/31
7-5 thereafter
Emergency eye care and curbside pick up of glasses and contact lenses through March. Hopefully resume routine eye care in April. Email address [email protected]
Services: Curb-Side Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Other
Camden Real Estate Company
REAL ESTATE
43 Elm Street, Camden
207-236-6171
While our physical office is closed, all of us at Camden Real Estate Company are actively working from home during this unprecedented time. Our normal hours of business are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., however a broker is available throughout the day. We remain ready to assist you now, as we always have.
Services: If you have any questions, please contact us. We are here for you, and here for our community.
Dooryard Farm
FOOD
208 Mechanic St., Camden
207-236-2008
10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily
Services: Other – We are a self-service farm stand offering fresh, organically certified seasonal vegetables grown at the farm.
Maine Coast Traditional Woodworking School
EDUCATION
27 High St., Camden
434-907-5427
We are planning to continue our traditional woodworking & carving classes. Because class size is very small we feel quite safe continuing with our first year of classes, starting in late May. This is an opportunity to get out of the house for a few days and learn a new lifelong skill that you can continue at home! World-class award winning instructors.
We welcome beginners! Classes for all skill levels – advanced to beginner. We’ll start classes at the end of May. Carving and project classes – see details at www.MaineCoastWorkshop.com Openings still available!
Penbay Estate Planning Law Center
LEGAL
66 Elm Street, Camden
207-236-4888
9-5 Monday- Friday
Having an estate plan in times like these, creates peace of mind. Penbay Estate Planning Law Center is here to help with estate planning and crisis planning for you and your loved ones. Having the right documents in place is essential in uncertain times. We are open and providing telephone and online meetings to discuss you estate planning needs.
Proforma Marketing Essentials
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
94 Elm Street, Camden
207-236-2896
Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Other – Order via email or phone. Dropshipping to your location is available.
Timbercliffe Cottage Inn
INN/B&B
7 Timbercliffe Dr., Camden
207-236-4753
We’re open so that you have a home away from home! We are a small property offering pleasant experiences without the crowds of larger properties. Please call for reservations.
Quiet, comfortable, clean, scenic. If you need a getaway please consider our Inn located in iconic Camden, Maine! Call and inquire of our “locals” stay rate/night! Your stay includes a wonderful 2-course breakfast. As a small property, and in order to maintain a clean and safe environment, we have taken extra steps and precautions in every room and common area.
Cape Elizabeth
FarmDrop
RETAIL
12 State Ave., Cape Elizabeth
207-812-8265
FarmDrop is an online farmers’ market that supports communities to access local food. We operate in six different communities around Maine: Mount Desert Island, Blue Hill Peninsula, Lisbon Central Maine, Portland, and Cape Elizabeth. All markets can be found at www.farmdrop.us and weekly ordering cycles vary with every site and community system.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online Shopping
Carrabassett Valley
Carrabassett Valley Jewelry
FASHION
Spring Farm #5, Carrabassett Valley
207-235-2383
Webstore is open 24/7
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Castine
Compass Rose Books
RETAIL
3 Main St 846, Castine
207-326-5034
We are currently open by appointment Wed-Sat from 10 am. until 3pm.
Audiobook ordering from libro.fm is available 24/7
Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Cumberland
Goose Pond
RETAIL
176 Gray Road, Cumberland
207-829-2708
We are open for online business 24 x 7 Send a gift to someone you are missing – we all can use a happy surprise right now.
Visit our FB page for a free shipping coupon code: http://www.facebook.com/goosepondgifts
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Cumberland Foreside
Vintage Modern Maine
HOME & GARDEN
Hallmark Road, Cumberland Foreside (by appointment only)
207-653-3239
We are available to show specific pieces by appointment. Please browse our website and let us know what you’d like to see. We also have a large inventory of pieces not shown on the website, so if you are looking for something specific please inquire! For the immediate future we are also offering free local delivery 🙂
We are currently offering free local delivery within 50 miles of Cumberland on orders over $500. Stay safe friends and neighbors!
Services: Curb-Side Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Damariscotta
Christine Peters Jewelry
ART
PO Box 971, Damariscotta
207-446-4865
My website is open 24/7 and I am available for studio visits anytime by appointment.
Services: Curbside Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Deer Isle
44 North Coffee
FOOD/BEVERAGE
7 Main Street, Deer Isle
207-348-5208
We are accepting phone in orders for coffee beans and pastry. Monday–Saturday 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery
Ecovita
RETAIL
73 Reach Rd., Deer Isle
207-266-9316
Ecovita organic skin creams. Online sales only right now.
Services: Online Shopping
Nervous Nellie’s Jams & Jellies
RETAIL
598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle
800-777-6845
We are here roughly 9-4 most days answering calls, processing orders and shipping.
Services: Curbside Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Dover-Foxcroft
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
207-564-2463
164 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft
Our office remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 4 or by appointment.
We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
East Machias
Bold Coast Coffee
RETAIL
207-263-3360
447 Main St., East Machias
Shop is open 8 a.m.–12 p.m. Tues & Thurs. Call ahead and your order can be put out by the door. Order online at www.boldcoastcoffee.com
Our staff are all wearing cloth masks and gloves. Our facility is not generally ‘open to the public’ but we still have put in heightened cleaning procedures to kill germs on all common touch area.
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping
Eastport
Seaside Stones
RETAIL
103 Water Street, Eastport
207-417-0524
Our store is currently closed for the season. We are doing two Facebook Live events per week on our Facebook page: Wearable Wednesdays – handmade jewelry, and Saturday Night LIVE – Cabochons.
Seaside Stones specializes in cabochons, jewelry we make with our cabs, and other cool rocks! We have a seasonal rock shop in Eastport, are dealers at rock and mineral shows from Maine to Texas, and sell online.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Ellington
The Barn Yard and Great Country Garages
120 West Rd., Ellington
800-628-2276
Open for online orders and by phone, with retail stores temporarily closed. Our sales staff is working remotely to help you. As of now, our dedicated crews are still out on the job site working and delivering buildings.
Proudly offering sheds, post & beam barns, garages, pavilions, and timber frame kits in Maine. We have 100 buildings in stock. Buy today, delivered next week! See website for selection.
Find the building online and press Get Started to contact sales. Financing available with approved credit. A family business since 1984.
Services: Home delivery, Online shopping
Ellsworth
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
140 High Street, Ellsworth
207-667-7557
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 to 5 or by appointment. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Bliss
RETAIL
93 Main St., Ellsworth
207-412-0589
We are open 24/7 online and 7 days/week by appointment for curbside pickup
About Bliss: Beautiful local and Artisan Crafts. Produced in-house Extensive selection of Personal Care Products, Fine Jewelry, Art, Ceramics, Textiles & Leather Accessories. Affordable luxury for discriminating tastes. Man, Woman and Home Curations. Find the Bliss in your day. Note: We have quality hand sanitizers, anti-viral soaps and restorative lotions in-Stock Now. Company Overview Two Store Locations: 150 Main Street #5, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609 (207) 470-7071 93 Main Street Ellsworth, Maine 04605 (207) 412-0589 www.InBliss.Be (web) [email protected] (email)
Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping
Downeast Laundromat
REAL ESTATE
151 High Street Suite 3, Ellsworth
207-667-8129
We are open daily from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday–Saturday. We are a coin-operated laundromat with 47 washers and 32 dryers. We are located in the Ellsworth Shopping Center with Reny’s and Shaws.
Fogtown Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
25 Pine Street, Ellsworth
207-370-0845
Thursday–Sunday: 3 p.m.–7 p.m. The Fogtown Corner Store is freshly sanitized and open for business. Outdoor pickup of local beer ToGo in cans, as well as all our great merch! Also offering home deliveries Friday and Saturday to within a 20-mile radius of downtown Ellsworth on orders of at least four 4-packs. Visit our website for more info.
Services: Home delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping
Wicked Munchies
RESTAURANT
151 High Street Unit 1, Ellsworth
207-266-6452
We are offering online ordering with curbside pickup, Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Closed Sunday
Featuring Signature Pizzas, Crispy Wings, Mac & Cheeses, Jumbo Grilled Cheeses, Specialty Sandwiches, Loaded Dogs, Crisp Salads & Creative Desserts.
Order Online at www.wickedmunchies.pizza
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping
Falmouth
First Portland Mortgage Corp.
REAL ESTATE
155 Gray Road, Falmouth
207-878-7770
We are open from 8:30AM-5:00PM Monday-Friday but our loan officers are also available after hours and weekends via email or cell phone.
Services: Everything in the mortgage financing business can be done by email and phone without the need to meet in person and this includes the closing itself.
Rhizome Marketing
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
21 Johnson Road, Falmouth
207-939-2325
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Services: We are offering free creative/strategy brainstorming sessions for consumer packaged goods, value added food and beverage companies as well as restaurants and hospitality. We offer a range of services and cost-effective solutions to accommodate clients and projects of any size, from start-ups to established enterprises.
Freeport
Chilton Furniture Co.
FURNITURE
184 Lower Main Street, Freeport
866-883-3366
Both our Freeport and Scarborough showrooms are taking phone orders and questions daily between 10:00am and 4:30pm.
Valued customers and community: We are working hard to keep enough orders going to our local builders to keep the lights on for them. Starting soon, we will be offering a promotion on various Maine-built pieces to help keep work flowing through those shops.
For customers, we are currently offering 10% off all gift cards so you will be ready to put them to work as life returns to normal. — Thank you, The Team at Chilton Furniture
Services: Home Delivery, Online Shopping, Other
Cuddledown
RETAIL
554 US-1, Freeport
207-865-1713
To our valued customers:
Our retail store is temporarily closed to the public until further notice, however, we are taking orders and questions on the phone, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Please call us at (207) 865-1713 with your orders or questions. We are also open for business online, and invite you to shop cuddledown.com.
Sincerely,
The Cuddledown Freeport Store
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Derosier’s
FOOD
120 Main Street, Freeport
207-865-6290
- SUN 11-7
- MON 9-7
- TUE 9-7
- WED 9-7
- THU 9-7
- FRI 9-8
- SAT 9-8
Services: Curbside Delivery
Freeport Wild Bird Supply
HOME AND GARDEN
541 US Route 1, Suite 10, Freeport
207-865-6000
As of March 26, 10a.m.–4 p.m. daily for:
1) Curbside pickup (order and pay online for “in-store pickup”)
2) One party at a time will be allowed inside to shop.
3) Free local delivery (see News page of the website for delivery option; please call to order)
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Laughing Stock Farm
FARM
79 Wardtown Rd., Freeport
207-831-2182
Services: We are a vegetable farm. Our Farm Stand Hours and product availability vary. Please check our web site home page for the latest information.
Maine Beer Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
525 US RT 1, Freeport
207-221-5711
For the time being we are operating curbside pickup for to-go orders only every day from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.. We are offering bottles, kegs, pizza, salad, merchandise, and gift cards. Orders can be placed through: Go.lavutogo.com/mbc2go
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping
White Cedar Inn
INN/B&B
178 Main St., Freeport
207-865-9099
Gift certificate sales and reservations for the summer season are open on our website 24×7.
Services: Online Shopping
Gardiner
Common Wealth Poultry
FOOD
Industrial Dr., Gardiner
207-582-4900
Order online from our website 24/7. Fresh poultry delivered right to your door. Free-range, humanely raised, Halal guaranteed, antibiotic-free, and all-natural chicken delivered directly to your doorstep.
Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery
Good Seeds Yoga
HEALTH & FITNESS
151 Water Street, Gardiner
207-530-8400
Online classes 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m.; 7 days a week; classes vary
Services: Online yoga, pilates, and wellness classes. Pre-registration is required.
Georgetown
Georgetown Pottery
RETAIL
755 Five Islands Rd., Georgetown
866-936-7687
Our studio in Georgetown is currently open 9am – 5pm for phone calls and order pickups.
Our Woolwich and Freeport locations are closed, but arrangements for pickups may be possible. Call the studio to inquire. 207-371-2801.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Gorham
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
341 Main Street, Gorham
207-839-6930
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.
We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Gray
Pemberton’s Gourmet Foods
RETAIL
32 Lewiston Rd., Gray
207-317-6520
Hours open and for service Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
Maine Specialty Foods producer of Death by Chocolate, Pemberton’s Pomodoro, our famous Puttanesca, Arrabbiata, Artichoke Scarpetta, Loughlin’s Irish Steak Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Mango salsa’s, Maple BBQ grilling sauce, Pineapple Teriyaki Marinade, Seafood BBQ grilling sauce.
Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery
Greenville
Galleria Gardella
ART
35 Pritham Ave, Greenville
207-513-8143
Opening April 2, every Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 to 4:30
Shopping available through my Facebook page.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping, Other
Hallowell
Juiced.
RESTAURANT
130 Water Street, Hallowell
207-623-7700
Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Take out
Harrison
Fluvial Brewing
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
860 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison
207-779-7663
Thursday 3-7
Friday 3-8
Saturday 12-8
Sunday 12-4
Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online Shopping
Hope
Hope General Store
RETAIL
449 Camden Rd., Hope
207-763-2816
Open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Mon–Sat
Closed Sunday
Hope General Store is still open for regular business. We have all your basic grocery items, snacks, beer and wine. Our kitchen is also still open for take-out orders. We have a great selection of sandwiches and salads as well as pizza.
Services: Curbside delivery, Take out
Kennebunkport
Wendy Webster Good Fine Art
ART
11 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport
207-229-3167
Typical hours 10 a.m.–6 p.m., but now we are by appointment only.
We are all Maine Made arts and crafts supporting Maine’s Arts.
Services: Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping, Curbside delivery
Kingfield
Maine Light Photography
ART
126 West Kingfield Road, Kingfield
207-340-8090
I am freelance, so don’t have specific open hours. I can work with your schedule.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Home delivery
Kittery Point
Seapoint Chandlers
ART
76 Brave Boat Harbor Road, Kittery Point
207-703-2395
We have a website and are offering free shipping when you order over $35.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Lewiston
Brettuns Village
HOME & GARDEN
557 Lincoln St., Lewiston
207-782-7863
Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
BrettunsVillage.com sells leather craft supplies and parts for the restoration of vintage/antique trunks and suitcases. USA shipping is free.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
The Maine Bucket Co.
HOME & GARDEN
21 Fireslate Place, Lewiston
207-784-6700
Monday 8-4:30
Tuesday 8-4:30
Wednesday 8-4:30
Thursday 8-4:30
Friday 8-4:30
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Rogue Wear
RETAIL
9 Westminster St., Lewiston
207-786-2931
We are continuing to produce our made in Maine products and are loading more products onto our website. We will be happy to fulfill online orders. We are also working on an online wholesale product catalog.
Services: Online Shopping
Liberty
Lake St. George Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
4 Marshall Shore Road, Liberty
207-589-3031
Thurs: 2-5; Fri: 2-5; Sat: 12-4; Sun: 12-4
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery
Liberty Graphics
FASHION
P.O. Box 5, Liberty
207-589-4596 or 800-338-0015
Our stores are temporarily closed, but we are still shipping orders from our ample supply of printed T-shirts. Please see us online at or call us any weekday 9-5.
Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery
Limington
Snickerdoodles
RESTAURANT
166 Ossipee Trail, Limington
207-206-4582
7 a.m.–11 a.m.
Outside Coffeeshop Pop-up features Carrabasset Coffee by the cup or bag. Fresh baked muffins, turnovers, whoopie pies, breads, croissants and more including Gluten free items. Call for Smoothies, breakfast sandwich or bread orders. 207-637-2500
Services: Curbside delivery, Take out
Lincolnville
Equinox Guiding Service
TRAVEL/TOURISM
P.O. Box 472, Lincolnville
207-619-3957
8 a.m.–5 p.m. 7 days a week
We offer professional rock and ice climbing instruction, guided tours, and classes to climbers of all ability levels, in Camden, Maine. Learn more & Book a Trip!
Services: Online shopping
Lincolnville General Store
RETAIL
269 Main Street, Lincolnville
207-763-4411
8 a.m.–6 p.m., 7 days a week
Services: Home delivery, Curbside delivery
Little Deer Isle
Wilson Forge
ART
455 Egemoggin Rd., Little Deer Isle
207-348-6871
Year-round. Stop by or call and make an appointment. I design and produce custom hand-forged functional and architectural metalwork for individuals and businesses in Maine and throughout the USA.
Machias
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
60 Main Street, Machias
207-255-8133
Our office remains open by appointment. Please call 207-255-8133 for Karen Eldridge or Nicole Ball. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Millinocket
Moose Prints Gallery
ART
58 Central St., Millinocket
207-447-6906
Open to internet shopping only.
Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery
North Light Gallery
ART
256 Penobscot Ave., Millinocket
207-723-4414
10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Saturday; We are happy to offer free shipping during this time.
Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Milo
True North Beauty
SKINCARE
PO Box 330, Milo
207-400-7734
24/7
Services: Online Shopping
Monson
Sheldon Slate Products Co. Inc.
HOME & GARDEN
38 Farm Quarry Rd PO Box 245, Monson
207-997-3615
M – F 5:30 am – 4:00 pm
Services: Curbside Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery
Mount Desert
The Gallery at Somes Sound
ART
1112 Main Street, Mount Desert
207-610-4622
Opening to the public on May 15. Our website is up-to-date, making all inventory at the gallery also available online for viewing. We will process purchases from the website by phone at 207-610-4622. Thank you, Tyra Hanson, Director
Services: Online Shopping, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Other
Naples
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
692 Roosevelt Trail, Naples
207-693-7000
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 and 4.
We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
New Gloucester
Human Nature of Maine
RETAIL
216 Sabbathday Rd., New Gloucester
207-232-2832
Online 24/7
Pickup/Local Delivery offered by appointment
Products offered include:
Bar soap Balms/salves, Creams/lotions
Natural cleaning
Soy candles/incense
Aromatherapy Doggie spa (liquid shampoo, shampoo bars, paw balm, sprays)
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail Delivery, Online shopping
Sharyn Peavey Photography
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
60 PIneland Dr, Suite 103, New Gloucester
207-318-1829
By Appointment Monday – Saturday.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online shopping
Newcastle
Jess Wrobel: Textiles and Decor
ART
My website is always available, and you are welcome to contact me at [email protected] any time.
Instant Download Patterns for knitting, rug hooking, and needle punch are always available.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Newfield
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
MAPLE PRODUCTS STORE
159 Elm Street, Newfield
207-793-8850
Store hours: Monday- Friday 1PM-6PM, Saturday 10AM-4PM
Services: Home delivery, Mail Delivery, Online shopping
Newport
Janell Bags
FASHION
18 Carter Ave., Newport
717-468-8595
We are open by appointment and also have free shipping on all of our beautiful, leather bags!
Services: Mail Delivery
Northport
Camden Hills Realty
REAL ESTATE
Camden Hills Realty 1315 Atlantic Highway, Northport
207-338-0009
Services: Phones monitored 24/7… Available at 338-0009. Let us help you with your thought process relative to listing a home for sale or a home purchase strategy. We invite a conversation to help you understand and make sense of the impact of COVID_19 on local housing.
North Yarmouth
Magic of Paws
PET SERVICES
237 Greely Rd., North Yarmouth
207-370-1269
7 days a week, 6a.m.–9 p.m.
We are still providing our dog walking and pet sitting services for essential workers only and giving them a 10% discount. We are also offering a FREE virtual dog training consultation.
Services: Home delivery, Online shopping, Other (above)
Norway
Perry Home Naturals
OTHER
PO Box 254, Norway
207-890-3477
My business operates online and I am still shipping products.
I offer handcrafted sachets, eye pillows, and room and linen sprays. My company is a Maine Made America’s Best company.
Services: Online shopping
Old Town
Box of Maine
RETAIL
695 Stillwater Ave., Old Town
207-852-7799
We are open 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone and website orders are preferred. We offer free shipping anywhere in the country.
We are selling a lot of red hot dogs and rolls, chips, baking soda, brown bread, baked beans, jams, mustards and more. Over 80 products to choose from.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Portland
Allagash Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
50 Industrial Way, Portland
207-878-5385
Hours run 7 Days/Week
Curbside Pickup: 10:30am – 7:30pm
Delivery: 11:00am – 7:30pm
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Bissell Brothers
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
4 Thompson’s Point, Ste. 108, Portland
207-808-8258
12-6 p.m. every day. Pick-up and delivery purchases available at shop.bissellbrothers.com (ZIP code restrictions apply on delivery); Curbside service & local delivery – all info is being updated at bissellbrothers.com/links
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Cross Jewelers
RETAIL
570 Congress St., Portland
800-433-2988
Our website is open 24/7, and phone orders may be placed Monday through Friday 9:30 – 5pm. Our showroom in Portland is currently closed. Fast, Free Shipping is always included. All items arrived gift-wrapped.
Services: Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Frenchies’ Natural Products
RETAIL
P.O. Box 3754, Portland
207-807-5999
Online business open 24 hrs./7 days a week
Frenchies’ Natural Products is offering a 15% discount on its foaming hand soaps through 4/30/20. Enter coupon code CLEANHANDS at checkout. Orders shipped within 24 hrs.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Harbor Fish Market
RETAIL
9 Custom House Wharf, Portland
207-772-6557
Retail store is open for fresh fish and Seafood Adhering to strict CDC Measures. PLEASE ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING M-Sat 8:30 am-6:00 pm Sun-9-4 Also offering: Curbside Pickup: Home delivery to Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Cumberland, Scarborough call before 11:00 am , deliveries made between noon-3:00 pm For both services call 775-0251, ext 1
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery
La Maree Art
ART
1 Forest Ave., Portland
207-835-9479
Services: Online shopping and fast shipping
Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine
RETAIL
35 Exchange Street, Portland
207-828-1515
Both our Bath and Portland locations are temporarily closed at this time BUT you can shop online with us 24/7. We ship Locally as well as all over the US and have a Local Pick Up option at checkout online. Marie will arrange for a contactless/curbside pickup for your order in whichever location is more convenient.
Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Mail delivery
Locally Sauced
FOOD
4 Thompson’s Point, Portland
207-835-7012
As of March 20, 2020 we are open Tuesday through Friday 12-6pm and Saturday 12-4pm- hours may change as the situation warrants. Thank you!
Services: Curbside Delivery
Readiness Associates
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
795 Congress St., Portland
866-810-0077
Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Roots Up
EDUCATION
63 Federal St., Portland
978-314-4363
8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Services: Roots Up provides healthy coping strategies to children and their caregivers through deep breathing, mindfulness, and guided relaxation. We offer a video curriculum with 5-minute lessons.
In-person classes; Professional development
South Street Linen
FASHION
5 South Street, Portland
774-234-7678
We are not open to the public, however, our online store is still open.
Services: Online shopping
Stroudwater Distillery
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
4 Thompsons Point, Portland
207-808-3363
Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
To place an order please go online to https://versieats.com/menu-stroudwater-distillery
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out
Whitten Architects
ARCHITECTURE
37 Silver Street, Portland
207-774-0111
The Whitten Architects design team is working remotely. Email: [email protected] or call into the Whitten Architects office with with cell phone connections via the office directory.
We’re available to discuss your plans, thoughts, and ideas for a new home; or renovations and additions to an existing home.
Wohler & Co.
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
795 Congress St., Portland
207-370-7451
I am currently looking at booking Portraits sessions for May or June at this point, which may change. We specialize in Portraits of branding purposes, i.e. small businesses and personal branding for coaches, speakers, artists, creatives, and the like. A free zoom chat is what I am currently offering anyone who may need help getting started with branding or how to go about the visual aspects of their message and brand. In addition to branding portraits, I serve clients to create legacy portraits whether it is of their family, High School Senior, or just a portrait session of yourself to pass down to generations. Happy to talk with anyone.
Services: By appointment only for Portraits sessions. Currently looking into May and June.
Prospect Harbor
US Bells and Watering Cove Studios
ART
PO Box 73, 56 West Bay Rd., Prospect Harbor
207-963-7184
Our online mail order remains open and doing business.
Please call for updates on visiting our gallery in Prospect Harbor. We will open by appointment whenever possible.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Raymond
Latitude 43 Designs
ART
185 N Raymond Rd, Raymond
207-205-3624
Online storefront and wholesale. Information available through website, Facebook, Instagram, Etsy, and email.
KRAKEN Oyster Grip allows you to shuck oysters at home, allowing the consumer to order directly from the oyster farmer. Oyster accompaniments and accessories available as well.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Rockland
Atlantic Baking Co.
RESTAURANT/FOOD
351 Main Street, Rockland
207-596-0505
Monday to Saturday 7 a.m.–3 p.m.
Takeout, curbside pick-up, and home delivery of our scratch-made artisan breads, pastries, soups, sandwiches and other desserts and lunch fare!
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery, Other (Take out and free delivery)
Bixby & Co
FOOD
1 Sea Street Place, Rockland
207-691-2634
Online store open 24/7
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Clementine
RETAIL
428 Main Street, Rockland
207-596-3905
Curbside Pickup : Mon.–Thurs. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Online Orders & Free Shipping 24/7
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Flowers By Hoboken
FLORIST
15 Tillson Ave., Rockland
207-236-3023
Mon.–Fri. 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Flower shop offering deliveries of flowers and floral arrangements .
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Grasshopper Shop of Rockland
RETAIL
400 Main St., Rockland
207-596-6156
9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Home Kitchen Cafe
RESTAURANT
650 Main St, Rockland
207-596-2449
We are currently closed but gift cards can be purchased on our website. Please follow our Facebook page for updates. We hope to be incorporating curbside takeout in the near future.
Services: We are currently only offering gift cards on our website.
Liberator Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
218 S. Main St., Rockland
207-593-8436
Open Wednesday through Saturday 2pm till 6pm for Growler take home only, all growlers filled at happy hour pricing ,use one of our Growlers or bring your own for us to fill. While supplies Last.
Please order or stop in, curb side delivery as well.
Services: Curb side delivery
Loyal Biscuit Co.
PET SUPPLIES
408 Main St., Rockland
207-594-5269
Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Online and phone orders for curbside pickup.
We have 6 locations, Rockland, Rockport, Belfast, Waterville, Hallowell and Brewer.
Services: Curb side delivery
The Wine Seller
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
15 Tillson Ave., Rockland
207-594-2621
We are open Tuesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery only. We have a great selection of wine, cheese, beer and more – if you know what you’d like, or if you need help, just let us know! Call us at 207-594-2621 or email [email protected].
Services: Curbside pickup, Home delivery
Rockport
Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School
NON-PROFIT
18 Central St., Rockport
207-236-2823
Office hours are irregular. To contact us, please email [email protected].
Services: Other – We are offering online lessons at this time. Ticket sales for the summer series go online beginning April 3.
Graffam Bros. Seafood Market
FOOD
211 Union St., Rockport
207-236-8391
Seafood Market 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Take-out food 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Healthy Spaces
HEALTH SERVICES
10 Stoney Hill, Rockport
207-691-2600
Business Hours, as needed
L3 Benefits Consulting
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
PO Box 853, Rockport
207-706-6477
8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mon.–Sat.
Services: Insurance Services, Medicare Specialist
Rockport Automotive
AUTOMOTIVE
710 Commercial St, Rockport
207-542-5455
M-F 8-5. We will pick up and deliver your vehicle back to you following service. No contact. Pay by phone. Vehicle components sanitized following service.
Services: Home delivery
Rockport Painting & Renovation
10 Stoney Hill, Rockport
207-462-6103
Mon – Sat 8:00 – 5:00
Round Pond
Fresh Designs
FASHION
P.O. Box 146, Round Pond
207-529-2125
24 hours a day via our web site
Or by phone from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Saco
Barreled Souls Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
11 Mill Brook Rd., Saco
207-602-6439
- Monday Closed
- Tuesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Delivery Only)
- Wednesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Pick-up To-go)
- Thursday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Delivery Only)
- Friday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Pick-up To-go)
- Saturday 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Pick-up, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
- Delivery Sunday Closed
We’re also offering bottles to purchase online that we will store for you until things hopefully settle down.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Sanford
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
1293 Main Street, Suite B, Sanford
207-490-2900
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Sargentville
EL EL FRIJOLES, Mexican Food
RESTAURANT
41 Caterpillar Hill Road, Sargentville
207-359-2486
Wednesday & Thursday 11-6 Our Taqueria continues to be open for business! We’re on our way to our 15th season, and things are just a little bit weird right now…. We have evolved to a take-away-only format. As we only have 9 seats this isn’t a huge shift, but we have had to let our employees go on furlough (we are still paying them, for as long as we can!). Chef Michele and I are making delicious Specials every day, and we have the majority of our regular menu ready to serve as well. As always, everything we make is made fresh from scratch each day, and most of our ingredients are locally-sourced (except, like, the limes and the avocados and stuff…) We have greatly expanded our Frozen Burrito 6-pack offerings. This is turning out to be extremely popular with our Pre-Appocolypse survivors in the area. We fit 6 of our delicious, freshly-rolled burritos into a big ziplock bag with instructions for thawing and re-heating, plus, there are a few recipe ideas for spicing things up a bit. While we do ship burrito 6 packs all over the country, they are heavy, so the vast amount of our 6-pack customers come by to pick them up at our converted barn in Sargentville. We’re here, we’re open and we’re continuing our mission to serve freshly-crafted, home-made fine-dining-on-a-budget food, with lots of hyphens! Call us if you’d like to chat.
Services: Curbside Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery
Scarborough
Breeze Deliveries
Medical Cannabis Delivery
3 Commercial Blvd. , Scarborough
207-205-0949
Open Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–7 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out
Endicott Home Furnishings, LLC
FURNITURE
429 US Route 1, Scarborough
207-883-3264
Open by appointment to parties of 1-2 people at a time, following strict distancing and sanitizing. Pick up from our store is also available with ample notice.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Port City Relief
HEALTH SERVICES
3 Commercial Road, Scarborough
857-728-4827
9 a.m.–4 p.m. 7 days a week
We are open and committed to bringing the best and safest care we can to our patients at this time. Our budtenders are standing by to answer all questions and help you get what you need during this time. We are all in this together, this too shall pass.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out
Salt Air Designs
HOME & GARDEN
12 Colby Drive, Scarborough
207-232-5483
Online shopping open 24/7
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Sedgwick
Strong Brewing Co.
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
7 Rope Ferry Rd, Sedgwick
207-359-8722
We are open Wednesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. for curbside pick up and do deliveries Friday & Saturday after 3 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Sidney
Marie Spaulding Art
ART
27 Goodhue Rd., Sidney
207-512-6511
Acrylic artist offering:
Gift certificates in any dollar amount starting at $5.00
Mini paintings starting at $25.00
Virtual Painting starting at $25.00 for 1 hour block
Logo Stickers
Original paintings
Custom paintings – portraits of people, pets, nature, still lives
Murals (Once this all is over)
Interior Art Design Service
Mother’s day is coming! Willing to be flexible and offer what I can right now!
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery
Skowhegan
Bigelow Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPRITS
473 Bigelow Hill Rd., Skowhegan
207-399-6262
Beer to-go: Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 1-5p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping
Smyrna Mills
Spring Break Maple & Honey
RETAIL
3315 US Route 2, Smyrna Mills
207-757-7373
Mon.–Fri. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Local delivery within 15 miles.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping, Home delivery
South Portland
Brant & Cochran
HOME & GARDEN
110 Breakwater Annex, South Portland
207-730-2929
Axes, accessories and apparel ordered on line are still being shipped via USPS. However, we are no longer offering on-site pick ups until further notice.
Services: Online shopping
Fore River Brewing Company
BEER/WINE/SPIRITS
45 Huntress Avenue, South Portland
207-747-5371
7 days a week 2-5 for curbside delivery only
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
New England Hi-Fi
RETAIL
585 Broadway, South Portland
207-747-5371
Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
Standish
Rogue Industries
RETAIL
650 Cape Road, Standish
207-642-5400
24/7 online
Services: Online shopping
Tenants Harbor
Ancho Honey
RESTAURANT
6 Wallston Road, Tenants Harbor
207-372-2111
Thursday-Sunday 11am-7pm
Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery
Spruce Tree Studio
ART
79 Shumaker Lane, Tenants Harbor
207-730-0237
I am available 9–5 daily. Spruce Tree Studio’s mission is to inspire and make available virtual workshops, punch needle kits, yarn for punch needle, knitting, and weaving, encouraging people to tap into their creative self and share with others.
Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Union
Maine Outdoors
PROFESSIONAL SERVICE
69 Beote Road, Union
207-785-4496
Open for freshwater fishing trips beginning April 1. Summer saltwater trips available. Make a reservation online at http://maineoutdoors.biz/maine-guide-calendar
Sterlingtown Public House
RESTAURANT
289 Common Road, Union
207-785-0037
Wednesday- 3pm-8pm
Thursday- 3pm-8pm
Friday- 11am-8pm
Saturday- 11am-8pm
Sunday- 11am-3pm
Services: Curb side delivery
Unity
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
126 Main Street, Unity
207-948-6520
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and messages are answered promptly. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
Services: Curb side delivery, Mail delivery
Unity Kitchen
RESTAURANT
93 Main St., Unity
207-948-8052
Thursday – Sunday 11am-6pm
Services: Curb side delivery
Vienna
Spandits!®
RETAIL
138 Davis Road, Vienna
207-491-1675
Remember to get outside and enjoy some fresh air! We continue to operate our online store. For quicker turnaround time, shop from our Last Chance section. These items are in-stock and can be readily mailed out. Stay healthy and safe. We’re grateful for our community in Maine — we’ll get through this together!
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping
Waldoboro
Dow Furniture
FURNITURE
280 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro
207-832-6363
At this time our hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9:00 AM-5:30 PM closed on Sunday.
Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping
East Forty Farm and Dairy
FOOD
2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro
207-230-4318
Monday–Saturday 10 a.m,–6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.–5 p.m.
We raise forest grazed, whey fed pork and have a large selection of frozen cuts available. This is also the home of Lakin’s Gorges cow’s milk cheese.
We are making rotating prepared foods using our products, such as handmade ricotta and pork-filled raviloi, pot pies, and baked goods. Regular updates on our social media feeds.
To order for curbside pick up:
- Select what you want from the list
- Indicate quantity
- Email to [email protected] or text to 207-230-4318
- Indicate how you want to pay: credit card, Venmo or check and we will send you payment information
- Come to the top of the driveway and remove your labeled bag from the cooler. East Forty Farm, 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro ME 04572 Open Monday- Saturday 10-6, Friday 12-5
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Waterville
Selah Tea Cafe
RESTAURANT
177 Main Street, Waterville
207-660-9181
Daily 8AM to 5PM
Services: Curb side delivery
TreeFreeHeat
23 A Webb Rd., Waterville
207-649-7374
We offer our products online at treefreeheat.com. Purchase or email at any time of the day.
Our firestarters are available online and can be used to easily start camp, home, or backyard fires.
Services: Online shopping
Wells
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
1465 Post Road, Wells
207-646-5131
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
West Paris
Maine Balsam Fir Products, Inc
PO Box 9, West Paris
207-515-1060
Monday-Friday 9-5 plus other hours by appointment. If you plan to visit us, please call.
Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Other – We are mostly a wholesale company but also offer our products directly with a print catalog. Now working on a new website.
Westbrook
Benoit’s Design Co.
HOME
12 Rochester St., Westbrook
207-887-9609
Monday–Thursday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Handcrafted home decor items including glassware, coasters, wearables, wall art, holiday accents, and powder coated bottles.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Planet Botanicals
NATURAL PERSONAL CARE
90 Bridge St., Suite 135, Westbrook
207-536-8008
Online orders, 24 hours-a-day
Natural personal care made with Maine Seaweed. Handmade bar soaps, hand creams, lotions, body scrubs, face care and gifts.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping
Westport Island
The Acadian
15 Fox Run Rd., Westport Island
207-619-4614
Website available 24/7
Maker of fine pens, leather goods, apothecary, and more. We create heirloom works from the historic, the beautiful, and the imperfect. An historic pylon from a coastal community; a piece of wood from a favorite film set; a journal cover inspired by a Maine hero — each piece is carefully crafted into a wearable artwork or treasured keepsake.
Services: Online shopping
Windham
All Star Graphics
19 Lakeside Dr., Windham
207-776-8381
24/7 online & via e-mail. M–F 8 a.m.–5 p.m. by phone or text 207-776-8381
T-shirts & Apparel
Screen Printing, Embroidery & Promotional Products
Let us help you with all your promotional needs. We’ve been here in Maine operating since 1997. We offer Screen Printing, Embroidery & Promotional Products. From T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Team Wear, Corporate Ware to Water Bottles, Mugs and Pens, we do it all. Need help with your business or team logo just let us know. Please keep safe. We hope you and your family & friends are able to stay healthy. Thank you.
Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery
Winter Harbor
Littlefield Gallery
ART
PO Box 602, Winter Harbor
207-963-6005
This is our off-season and are feeling optimistic. about opening as usual May 22. All our artists’ work is on our website and shipping is always available.
Services: Mail delivery
Woolwich
Casco Bay Glassworks
ART
37 Nequasset Road, Woolwich
207-409-4527
We are open by chance or appointment, but at the moment, online sales are probably the best. We will be adding lots of one-of-a-kind glass to our website almost daily. Plus our “Year of 10000 Hearts” is underway and glass hearts are online along with starfish and buoys and all the regular products we offer.
Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping
Saltbox Pottery
ART
4 Shaw Rd., Woolwich
207-443-5586
We’re still here working but our showroom is closed to the public for the foreseeable future. You can find us online or call 207-443-5586. We can take orders and payment over the phone or online. If you’d like, you can pick up your order here at the shop. We’ll set it in the kiln shed for everyone’s safety.
Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping, Other: Pick up at the studio
Yarmouth
Casco Bay Insurance Agency
INSURANCE
30 Forest Falls Drive Ste. 3, Yarmouth
207-650-7270
Mon.–Sun. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Services: Other – Full-service auto, home, business and life insurance agency in southern Maine. We are working hard to our very best to save people money on their insurance policies. Now more than ever saving $100, $250 or even as much as $1,000 on your insurance can really help now. We can connect on the phone, text or email to have a conversation and see what the power of rolling up the sleeves and going to work for our clients can do.
Maggie Mae’s Grab n Go LLC
FOOD
374 US RT One, Yarmouth
207-847-3010
Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Retail Specialty Food Shop. Chef Prepared Meals, Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Desserts. Phone and online ordering only. Curbside pick up.
Services: Curbside delivery
York
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group
REAL ESTATE
16 Long Sands Road, York
207-363-4558
Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!
If you would like to add your business’s information, please submit the details here. Email online @downeast.com with updates to existing listings.