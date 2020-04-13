NOMINATE YOUR FAVES FOR DOWN EAST'S 2020 BEST OF MAINE!

How To Support Maine Businesses Right Now

A guide to Maine businesses working through the pandemic to safely serve their communities.

Brunswick-Sidewalks
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we’re reaching out to Maine businesses statewide that are working to adapt and continuing to support their customers and communities. Below is a list of businesses we’ve connected with so far, with details how you can safely support them right now.

Help Maine Businesses

Other Resources

The Governor’s Office has tips on ways to help during this crisis, from info on where to direct donations to how to volunteer medical expertise and donate blood.

Tell Us What Your Business or Organization Is Doing:
Submit the details here to be included in our guide. We’re also sharing this information via social media.

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s “Operation Pick-Up” page has details on restaurants and other businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery, as well as closures, schedule changes, and online alternatives for local services.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership has details on Bangor businesses transitioning to curbside, delivery, and online services.

The Portland Food Map blog is maintaining a comprehensive list of Portland restaurants and other businesses offering curbside pickup and delivery.

The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce is making daily updates on the status of local businesses in greater Camden and Rockland, including those offering delivery and curbside services.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pay It Forward Maine Initiative  offers ideas and details on how to support Maine businesses now.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Farm Product and Pick-Up Directory has details on food producers statewide offering pickup and delivery.

SEARCH BY TOWN

Arundel

Augusta

Bangor

Bar Harbor

Bath

Belfast

Biddeford

Blue Hill

Boothbay

Boothbay Harbor

Bristol

Brunswick

Bucksport

Camden

Cape Elizabeth

Carrabassett Valley

Castine

Cumberland

Cumberland Foreside

Damariscotta

Deer Isle

Dover-Foxcroft

East Machias

Eastport

Ellington

Ellsworth

Falmouth

Freeport

Gardiner

Georgetown

Gorham

Gray

Greenville

Hallowell

Harrison

Hope

Kennebunkport

Kingfield

Kittery Point

Lewiston

Liberty

Limington

Lincolnville

Little Deer Isle

Machias

Millinocket

Milo

Monson

Mount Desert

Naples

New Gloucester

Newcastle

Newfield

Newport

Northport

North Yarmouth

Norway

Old Town

Portland

Prospect Harbor

Raymond

Rockland

Rockport

Round Pond

Saco

Sanford

Sargentville

Scarborough

Sedgwick

Sidney

Skowhegan

Smyrna Mills

South Portland

Standish

Tenants Harbor

Union

Unity

Vienna

Waldoboro

Waterville

Wells

West Paris

Westbrook

Westport Island

Windham

Winter Harbor

Woolwich

Yarmouth

York

Arundel

Heart & Hands Mobile CPR

HEALTH SERVICES

16 Rocky Lane, Arundel

603-703-3369

Days, evenings and weekends

Augusta

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

10 Mulliken Court, Augusta

207-623-4182

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.

We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Services: Curbside delivery, Other services

Hoang Realty

REAL ESTATE

31 Western Ave., Augusta

207-623-0623

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Senior hours from 9-10 am Monday-Friday.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

LongHorn Steakhouse

RESTAURANT

12 Stephen King Drive, Suite 1, Augusta

207-622-5700

11 a.m.–10 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse has To Go service available, with many locations offering curbside ordering and pickup. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.

Services: Curbside delivery

Olive Garden

RESTAURANT

205 Civic Center Drive, Augusta

207-621-9930

11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. Starting Monday, March 20, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parm, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery

Sprague and Curtis Real Estate

REAL ESTATE

75 Western Ave., Augusta

207-623-1123

M–F 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat. by appointment

We are fully operational, online, and mobile. We’re available to assist people with their real estate needs during this difficult time.

Bangor

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

1162 Union Street, Bangor

207-942-6711

Our office remains open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.

We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Other Services

LongHorn Steakhouse

RESTAURANT

605 Hogan Road, Bangor

207-945-3455

11 a.m.–10 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse has To Go service available, with many locations offering curbside ordering and pickup. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.

Services: Curbside delivery

Olive Garden

RESTAURANT

741 Hogan Road, Bangor

207-942-6209

11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment, and car-side pick-up. Starting Monday, March 20, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parm, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery

Bar Harbor

Baryonyx Knife Co.

RETAIL

10 Folkstone Dr., Bar Harbor

207-423-9613

Open 24/7 like always, as we’re an online-only retailer.

Services: Online Shopping, Mail delivery

Bath

Bath Printing Company

PRINTING

44 Front Street, Bath

207-443-3411

We are open from 10am – 3pm M-F. We can deliver by arrangement. We offer curbside delivery. Also welcome to come into the store, one customer at a time!

Email or phone orders in – [email protected]

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Home delivery

Bath Sweet Shoppe

RETAIL

19 Centre Street, Bath

207-443-4221

I am taking phone orders for regular candy and Easter candy which will then be available for curbside pickup.

Services: Curbside delivery

Front Street Barber Shop

BARBER SHOP

54 Front Street, Bath

207-350-2300

  • Tuesday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
  • Saturday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Services: By Appointment

Now You’re Cooking

HOME AND GARDEN

49 Front Street, Bath

207-443-1402

Open for curbside pickup 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

Now You’re Cooking is closed and we will ONLY be conducting curbside pickup or shipping items to your home. We have reduced our hours 10am–4pm daily. Call us at 207-443-1402 to place your order and pay over the phone OR you can email us at [email protected] or send a message via Instagram or Facebook with a list and any questions with your phone number and we’ll call you back to take your payment and set-up a pickup time. You can also buy gift certificates over the phone or on our website for future use.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Open Door Book

RETAIL

178 Front St., Bath

207-443-8689 or 751-9061

By appointment, call or email [email protected]

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Pamela’s World

RETAIL

223 Water St., Bath

317-989-1089

We are closed for two weeks. Adjusting accordingly, depending on CDC recommendations.

Soggy Dog Designs

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

4 Centre St, Bath

207-653-5500

By appointment.

For print and art sales we can ship most things. We also offer pickup, or curbside delivery. Gift cards are available as print and ship, and also as eGiftCards online. For sessions we have lots of space to keep a safe distance in our Downtown Bath studio and we can also do outdoor sessions easily!

Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Other

Belfast

Belfast Clay Studio

ART

132 High St., Belfast

978-273-3708

Online sales of pottery made at Belfast Clay Studio

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Meanwhile

FOOD

2 Cross Street, Belfast

207-218-1288

Doorstep delivery food, wine, beers cocktail bottles, order by email at least 24hrs ahead, menu and instructions on our website

Services: Home Delivery

Out on a Whimsey Toys

RETAIL

88 Main St., Belfast

207-338-3911

Sunday 10-5
Monday-Sat 9-5

Services: In store, Curb side delivery, Home Delivery, Mail delivery

United Realty

REAL ESTATE

307 Belmont Ave., Belfast

207-338-6000

Our phones are monitored throughout the day and personally answered daily from 9:00-4:00. All messages will be answered promptly. We are also monitoring emails and text messages regarding listings and sales on a regular basis with prompt turnarounds. Our office is closed to walk ins but we are available by appointment if necessary.

Biddeford

Part and Parcel

RESTAURANT

17 Alfred St., Biddeford

207-494-8376

Call for current hours

Specialty foods, prepared meals,fresh organic produce, locally sourced greens, cheese, deli sandwiches,pastries,healthy alternative snacks, beer/wines
*Pick up/take out

Blue Hill

Blue Hill Co-op

GROCERY

70 South Street, Blue Hill

207-374-2165

  • In response to COVID-19 our temporary hours are:
  • Monday-Saturday 9am-10am – Open to senior citizens, disabled, and immune compromised Co-op shoppers 10am-6pm – Open to the general public Curb Side Café Pick Up is available Mon-Sat 11am-5pm
  • Sunday Closed

Currently we are still open for shopping, with many precautions taken to sanitize regularly. We have free gloves available for customer use as well.

Services: Curb-side delivery, Other

Boothbay

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

TRAVEL/TOURISM

132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay

207-633-8000

We are not yet open for the season. We normally open for the season April 15 through October 31.

Knickerbocker Group

BUILDER

3 Builders Square, Boothbay

207-633-3818

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and by appointment. We are available by email, phone, video, and conference calls.

Services: Architects, Interior Designers, Builders, and Woodworkers

Boothbay Harbor

Farm 23

RESTAURANT

102 Ocean Point Road, Boothbay Harbor

207-315-6833

Wednesday through Friday 6am-12-30pm
Saturday and Sunday 7am – 12:30pm
Takeout or curbside pickup

We’re a retail bakery and cafe in Boothbay Harbor. The bakery is open, but our dining area is closed. Come inside for takeout or call ahead for curbside pickup!

Services: Curb side delivery

Mana Medicinals

HEALTH SERVICES

25 West St., Boothbay Harbor

207-315-5924

7 days a week, call ahead for curbside pick up of herbal remedies. No massage therapy at this time. Also available at the Bath Farmers’ Market Saturdays 9-12 year-round and at the Boothbay Farmers’ Market May-Oct on Thursdays 9-12.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Bristol

Chapin Studio @ Stoneridge

ART

24 Stoneridge Ln, Bristol

240-486-0664

Open Daily

I’m still taking requests for commission, “painting your view of the coast” call or email inquiry, online originals and prints are still available and the brick and mortar gallery/studio will be opening as soon as normal life resumes. Thank you.

Services: Online Shopping, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery

Brunswick

Amy Barnard, Realtor

REAL ESTATE

51 Pleasant Street, Brunswick

207-701-6560

7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Call, text or email me anytime. I am offering video meetings, virtual home tours over Facetime or Zoom and am happy to set up meetings via phone or Zoom (free download). Just because you’re home doesn’t mean you can’t sell your home successfully or find your new dream home while interest rates are low.

Services: Other

Harpswell House, Inc

125 Purinton Rd., Brunswick

207-844-8380

Monday–Friday 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.
Email any time: [email protected]

We are a small manufacturing company in Brunswick that makes a variety of products out of slate. Our product line includes urns for people and pets, gifts for home and office, gifts for donor recognition, awards, and a variety of other products, most of which can be personalized. Please check out our website or Facebook page, we are adding new items regularly.

Services: Mail delivery

Wild Oats Bakery & Cafe

RESTAURANT

149 Maine St., Brunswick

207-725-6287

While we are not offering any food for purchase at this time, we are offering gift cards and a recipe subscription where customers can sign up on our website to receive 17 Wild Oats recipes.

Services: Online shopping

Bucksport

Friars’ Brewhouse Taproom

RESTAURANT

84 Main Street (P. O. Box 1922), Bucksport

207-702-9156

Tuesday–Saturday 11:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Take Out

Mainely Tidal

ART

14 Maine Street, Brunswick

I create ocean art from treasures found on the Coast of Maine. I have been busy uploading art to my website. Also if you would like to place a custom order please fill out a contact form on my website. ❤️Melanie

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Port O’ Call

RETAIL

72 Main St., Bucksport

207-355-5915

10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We are a gift store specializing in jewelry, scarves, alpaca sweaters, scarves & hats, some fragrance items, toys, socks, pajamas, and more.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Stubborn Cow Glass

ART

55 Main St., Bucksport

207-433-7505

By request: call and leave a message, or email [email protected].

Services: Curbside delivery

Camden

Allen Insurance and Financial

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES: Personal and business insurance, health insurance, and financial services.

PO Box 578, Camden

800-439-4311

Camden, Rockland, Belfast locations: While our buildings are closed to the public in accordance to CDC guidelines, our financial advisors, insurance agents and account managers remains available during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by phone and email and our website. For assistance with questions, claims, or payments please call (207) 236-4311 or (800) 439-4311 or email your Allen Insurance representative

Services: Online shopping, Home delivery

Beth Doan Maine Artist

ART

2 Thomas Street, Camden

207-505-5734

24 hr online business

Services: Online shopping, Home delivery

Blue Harbor House Inn

INN/B&B

67 Elm Street, Camden

207-236-3196

We have gift certificates available online, plus we are offering 15% off for anyone who books their future stay with us by March 31. We’ve also relaxed our cancellation policy to make it easier for guests to change or cancel their plans.

Services: Online shopping

Camden Hills Eye Care

EYE CARE

38 Curtis Avenue, Camden

207-236-3429

9-3 through 3/31
7-5 thereafter

Emergency eye care and curbside pick up of glasses and contact lenses through March. Hopefully resume routine eye care in April. Email address [email protected]

Services: Curb-Side Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Other

Camden Real Estate Company

REAL ESTATE

43 Elm Street, Camden

207-236-6171

While our physical office is closed, all of us at Camden Real Estate Company are actively working from home during this unprecedented time. Our normal hours of business are Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., however a broker is available throughout the day. We remain ready to assist you now, as we always have.

Services: If you have any questions, please contact us. We are here for you, and here for our community.

Dooryard Farm

FOOD

208 Mechanic St., Camden

207-236-2008

10 a.m.–6 p.m. daily

Services: Other – We are a self-service farm stand offering fresh, organically certified seasonal vegetables grown at the farm.

Maine Coast Traditional Woodworking School

EDUCATION

27 High St., Camden

434-907-5427

We are planning to continue our traditional woodworking & carving classes. Because class size is very small we feel quite safe continuing with our first year of classes, starting in late May. This is an opportunity to get out of the house for a few days and learn a new lifelong skill that you can continue at home! World-class award winning instructors.

We welcome beginners! Classes for all skill levels – advanced to beginner. We’ll start classes at the end of May. Carving and project classes – see details at www.MaineCoastWorkshop.com Openings still available!

Penbay Estate Planning Law Center

LEGAL

66 Elm Street, Camden

207-236-4888

9-5 Monday- Friday

Having an estate plan in times like these, creates peace of mind. Penbay Estate Planning Law Center is here to help with estate planning and crisis planning for you and your loved ones. Having the right documents in place is essential in uncertain times. We are open and providing telephone and online meetings to discuss you estate planning needs.

Proforma Marketing Essentials

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

94 Elm Street, Camden

207-236-2896

Monday–Friday 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Other – Order via email or phone. Dropshipping to your location is available.

Timbercliffe Cottage Inn

INN/B&B

7 Timbercliffe Dr., Camden

207-236-4753

We’re open so that you have a home away from home! We are a small property offering pleasant experiences without the crowds of larger properties. Please call for reservations.

Quiet, comfortable, clean, scenic. If you need a getaway please consider our Inn located in iconic Camden, Maine! Call and inquire of our “locals” stay rate/night! Your stay includes a wonderful 2-course breakfast. As a small property, and in order to maintain a clean and safe environment, we have taken extra steps and precautions in every room and common area.

Cape Elizabeth

FarmDrop

RETAIL

12 State Ave., Cape Elizabeth

207-812-8265

FarmDrop is an online farmers’ market that supports communities to access local food. We operate in six different communities around Maine: Mount Desert Island, Blue Hill Peninsula, Lisbon Central Maine, Portland, and Cape Elizabeth. All markets can be found at www.farmdrop.us and weekly ordering cycles vary with every site and community system.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online Shopping

Carrabassett Valley

Carrabassett Valley Jewelry

FASHION

Spring Farm #5, Carrabassett Valley

207-235-2383

Webstore is open 24/7

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Castine

Compass Rose Books

RETAIL

3 Main St 846, Castine

207-326-5034

We are currently open by appointment Wed-Sat from 10 am. until 3pm.
Audiobook ordering from libro.fm is available 24/7

Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Cumberland

Goose Pond

RETAIL

176 Gray Road, Cumberland

207-829-2708

We are open for online business 24 x 7 Send a gift to someone you are missing – we all can use a happy surprise right now.

Visit our FB page for a free shipping coupon code: http://www.facebook.com/goosepondgifts

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Cumberland Foreside

Vintage Modern Maine

HOME & GARDEN

Hallmark Road, Cumberland Foreside (by appointment only)

207-653-3239

We are available to show specific pieces by appointment. Please browse our website and let us know what you’d like to see. We also have a large inventory of pieces not shown on the website, so if you are looking for something specific please inquire! For the immediate future we are also offering free local delivery 🙂

We are currently offering free local delivery within 50 miles of Cumberland on orders over $500. Stay safe friends and neighbors!

Services: Curb-Side Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Damariscotta

Christine Peters Jewelry

ART

PO Box 971, Damariscotta

207-446-4865

My website is open 24/7 and I am available for studio visits anytime by appointment.

Services: Curbside Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Deer Isle

44 North Coffee

FOOD/BEVERAGE

7 Main Street, Deer Isle

207-348-5208

We are accepting phone in orders for coffee beans and pastry. Monday–Saturday 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery

Ecovita

RETAIL

73 Reach Rd., Deer Isle

207-266-9316

Ecovita organic skin creams. Online sales only right now.

Services: Online Shopping

Nervous Nellie’s Jams & Jellies

RETAIL

598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle

800-777-6845

We are here roughly 9-4 most days answering calls, processing orders and shipping.

Services: Curbside Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Dover-Foxcroft

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

207-564-2463

164 East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft

Our office remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 4 or by appointment.

We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

East Machias

Bold Coast Coffee

RETAIL

207-263-3360

447 Main St., East Machias

Shop is open 8 a.m.–12 p.m. Tues & Thurs. Call ahead and your order can be put out by the door. Order online at www.boldcoastcoffee.com

Our staff are all wearing cloth masks and gloves. Our facility is not generally ‘open to the public’ but we still have put in heightened cleaning procedures to kill germs on all common touch area.

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping

Eastport

Seaside Stones

RETAIL

103 Water Street, Eastport

207-417-0524

Our store is currently closed for the season. We are doing two Facebook Live events per week on our Facebook page: Wearable Wednesdays – handmade jewelry, and Saturday Night LIVE – Cabochons.

Seaside Stones specializes in cabochons, jewelry we make with our cabs, and other cool rocks! We have a seasonal rock shop in Eastport, are dealers at rock and mineral shows from Maine to Texas, and sell online.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Ellington

The Barn Yard and Great Country Garages

120 West Rd., Ellington

800-628-2276

Open for online orders and by phone, with retail stores temporarily closed. Our sales staff is working remotely to help you. As of now, our dedicated crews are still out on the job site working and delivering buildings.

Proudly offering sheds, post & beam barns, garages, pavilions, and timber frame kits in Maine. We have 100 buildings in stock. Buy today, delivered next week! See website for selection.

Find the building online and press Get Started to contact sales. Financing available with approved credit. A family business since 1984.

Services: Home delivery, Online shopping

Ellsworth

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

140 High Street, Ellsworth

207-667-7557

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 to 5 or by appointment. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Bliss

RETAIL

93 Main St., Ellsworth

207-412-0589

We are open 24/7 online and 7 days/week by appointment for curbside pickup

About Bliss: Beautiful local and Artisan Crafts. Produced in-house Extensive selection of Personal Care Products, Fine Jewelry, Art, Ceramics, Textiles & Leather Accessories. Affordable luxury for discriminating tastes. Man, Woman and Home Curations. Find the Bliss in your day. Note: We have quality hand sanitizers, anti-viral soaps and restorative lotions in-Stock Now. Company Overview Two Store Locations: 150 Main Street #5, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609 (207) 470-7071 93 Main Street Ellsworth, Maine 04605 (207) 412-0589 www.InBliss.Be (web) [email protected] (email)

Services: Mail delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping

Downeast Laundromat

REAL ESTATE

151 High Street Suite 3, Ellsworth

207-667-8129

We are open daily from 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday–Saturday. We are a coin-operated laundromat with 47 washers and 32 dryers. We are located in the Ellsworth Shopping Center with Reny’s and Shaws.

Fogtown Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

25 Pine Street, Ellsworth

207-370-0845

Thursday–Sunday: 3 p.m.–7 p.m. The Fogtown Corner Store is freshly sanitized and open for business. Outdoor pickup of local beer ToGo in cans, as well as all our great merch! Also offering home deliveries Friday and Saturday to within a 20-mile radius of downtown Ellsworth on orders of at least four 4-packs. Visit our website for more info.

Services: Home delivery, Curbside delivery, Online shopping

Wicked Munchies

RESTAURANT

151 High Street Unit 1, Ellsworth

207-266-6452

We are offering online ordering with curbside pickup, Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Closed Sunday
Featuring Signature Pizzas, Crispy Wings, Mac & Cheeses, Jumbo Grilled Cheeses, Specialty Sandwiches, Loaded Dogs, Crisp Salads & Creative Desserts.
Order Online at www.wickedmunchies.pizza

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping

Falmouth

First Portland Mortgage Corp.

REAL ESTATE

155 Gray Road, Falmouth

207-878-7770

We are open from 8:30AM-5:00PM Monday-Friday but our loan officers are also available after hours and weekends via email or cell phone.

Services: Everything in the mortgage financing business can be done by email and phone without the need to meet in person and this includes the closing itself.

Rhizome Marketing

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

21 Johnson Road, Falmouth

207-939-2325

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Services: We are offering free creative/strategy brainstorming sessions for consumer packaged goods, value added food and beverage companies as well as restaurants and hospitality. We offer a range of services and cost-effective solutions to accommodate clients and projects of any size, from start-ups to established enterprises.

Freeport

Chilton Furniture Co.

FURNITURE

184 Lower Main Street, Freeport

866-883-3366

Both our Freeport and Scarborough showrooms are taking phone orders and questions daily between 10:00am and 4:30pm.

Valued customers and community: We are working hard to keep enough orders going to our local builders to keep the lights on for them. Starting soon, we will be offering a promotion on various Maine-built pieces to help keep work flowing through those shops.

For customers, we are currently offering 10% off all gift cards so you will be ready to put them to work as life returns to normal. — Thank you, The Team at Chilton Furniture

Services: Home Delivery, Online Shopping, Other

Cuddledown

RETAIL

554 US-1, Freeport

207-865-1713

To our valued customers:
Our retail store is temporarily closed to the public until further notice, however, we are taking orders and questions on the phone, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Please call us at (207) 865-1713 with your orders or questions. We are also open for business online, and invite you to shop cuddledown.com.

Sincerely,
The Cuddledown Freeport Store

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Derosier’s

FOOD

120 Main Street, Freeport

207-865-6290

  • SUN 11-7
  • MON 9-7
  • TUE 9-7
  • WED 9-7
  • THU 9-7
  • FRI 9-8
  • SAT 9-8

Services: Curbside Delivery

Freeport Wild Bird Supply

HOME AND GARDEN

541 US Route 1, Suite 10, Freeport

207-865-6000

As of March 26, 10a.m.–4 p.m. daily for:
1) Curbside pickup (order and pay online for “in-store pickup”)
2) One party at a time will be allowed inside to shop.
3) Free local delivery (see News page of the website for delivery option; please call to order)

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Laughing Stock Farm

FARM

79 Wardtown Rd., Freeport

207-831-2182

Services: We are a vegetable farm. Our Farm Stand Hours and product availability vary. Please check our web site home page for the latest information.

Maine Beer Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

525 US RT 1, Freeport

207-221-5711

For the time being we are operating curbside pickup for to-go orders only every day from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.. We are offering bottles, kegs, pizza, salad, merchandise, and gift cards. Orders can be placed through: Go.lavutogo.com/mbc2go

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping

White Cedar Inn

INN/B&B

178 Main St., Freeport

207-865-9099

Gift certificate sales and reservations for the summer season are open on our website 24×7.

Services: Online Shopping

Gardiner

Common Wealth Poultry

FOOD

Industrial Dr., Gardiner

207-582-4900

Order online from our website 24/7. Fresh poultry delivered right to your door. Free-range, humanely raised, Halal guaranteed, antibiotic-free, and all-natural chicken delivered directly to your doorstep.

Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery

Good Seeds Yoga

HEALTH & FITNESS

151 Water Street, Gardiner

207-530-8400

Online classes 6:30 a.m.–7 p.m.; 7 days a week; classes vary

Services: Online yoga, pilates, and wellness classes. Pre-registration is required.

Georgetown

Georgetown Pottery

RETAIL

755 Five Islands Rd., Georgetown

866-936-7687

Our studio in Georgetown is currently open 9am – 5pm for phone calls and order pickups.
Our Woolwich and Freeport locations are closed, but arrangements for pickups may be possible. Call the studio to inquire. 207-371-2801.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Gorham

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

341 Main Street, Gorham

207-839-6930

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5.

We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Gray

Pemberton’s Gourmet Foods

RETAIL

32 Lewiston Rd., Gray

207-317-6520

Hours open and for service Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

Maine Specialty Foods producer of Death by Chocolate, Pemberton’s Pomodoro, our famous Puttanesca, Arrabbiata, Artichoke Scarpetta, Loughlin’s Irish Steak Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Mango salsa’s, Maple BBQ grilling sauce, Pineapple Teriyaki Marinade, Seafood BBQ grilling sauce.

Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery

Greenville

Galleria Gardella

ART

35 Pritham Ave, Greenville

207-513-8143

Opening April 2, every Thursday through Sunday from 10:30 to 4:30

Shopping available through my Facebook page.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping, Other

Hallowell

Juiced.

RESTAURANT

130 Water Street, Hallowell

207-623-7700

Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–2 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Take out

Harrison

Fluvial Brewing

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

860 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison

207-779-7663

Thursday 3-7
Friday 3-8
Saturday 12-8
Sunday 12-4

Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online Shopping

Hope

Hope General Store

RETAIL

449 Camden Rd., Hope

207-763-2816

Open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Mon–Sat
Closed Sunday

Hope General Store is still open for regular business. We have all your basic grocery items, snacks, beer and wine. Our kitchen is also still open for take-out orders. We have a great selection of sandwiches and salads as well as pizza.

Services: Curbside delivery, Take out

Kennebunkport

Wendy Webster Good Fine Art

ART

11 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport

207-229-3167

Typical hours 10 a.m.–6 p.m., but now we are by appointment only.

We are all Maine Made arts and crafts supporting Maine’s Arts.

Services: Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping, Curbside delivery

Kingfield

Maine Light Photography

ART

126 West Kingfield Road, Kingfield

207-340-8090

I am freelance, so don’t have specific open hours. I can work with your schedule.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Home delivery

Kittery Point

Seapoint Chandlers

ART

76 Brave Boat Harbor Road, Kittery Point

207-703-2395

We have a website and are offering free shipping when you order over $35.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Lewiston

Brettuns Village

HOME & GARDEN

557 Lincoln St., Lewiston

207-782-7863

Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

BrettunsVillage.com sells leather craft supplies and parts for the restoration of vintage/antique trunks and suitcases. USA shipping is free.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

The Maine Bucket Co.

HOME & GARDEN

21 Fireslate Place, Lewiston

207-784-6700

Monday 8-4:30
Tuesday 8-4:30
Wednesday 8-4:30
Thursday 8-4:30
Friday 8-4:30
Saturday CLOSED
Sunday CLOSED

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Rogue Wear

RETAIL

9 Westminster St., Lewiston

207-786-2931

We are continuing to produce our made in Maine products and are loading more products onto our website. We will be happy to fulfill online orders. We are also working on an online wholesale product catalog.

Services: Online Shopping

Liberty

Lake St. George Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

4 Marshall Shore Road, Liberty

207-589-3031

Thurs: 2-5; Fri: 2-5; Sat: 12-4; Sun: 12-4

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery

Liberty Graphics

FASHION

P.O. Box 5, Liberty

207-589-4596 or 800-338-0015

Our stores are temporarily closed, but we are still shipping orders from our ample supply of printed T-shirts. Please see us online at or call us any weekday 9-5.

Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery

Limington

Snickerdoodles

RESTAURANT

166 Ossipee Trail, Limington

207-206-4582

7 a.m.–11 a.m.

Outside Coffeeshop Pop-up features Carrabasset Coffee by the cup or bag. Fresh baked muffins, turnovers, whoopie pies, breads, croissants and more including Gluten free items. Call for Smoothies, breakfast sandwich or bread orders. 207-637-2500

Services: Curbside delivery, Take out

Lincolnville

Equinox Guiding Service

TRAVEL/TOURISM

P.O. Box 472, Lincolnville

207-619-3957‬

8 a.m.–5 p.m. 7 days a week

We offer professional rock and ice climbing instruction, guided tours, and classes to climbers of all ability levels, in Camden, Maine. Learn more & Book a Trip!

Services: Online shopping

Lincolnville General Store

RETAIL

269 Main Street, Lincolnville

207-763-4411

8 a.m.–6 p.m., 7 days a week

Services: Home delivery, Curbside delivery

Little Deer Isle

Wilson Forge

ART

455 Egemoggin Rd., Little Deer Isle

207-348-6871

Year-round. Stop by or call and make an appointment. I design and produce custom hand-forged functional and architectural metalwork for individuals and businesses in Maine and throughout the USA.

Machias

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

60 Main Street, Machias

207-255-8133

Our office remains open by appointment. Please call 207-255-8133 for Karen Eldridge or Nicole Ball. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Millinocket

Moose Prints Gallery

ART

58 Central St., Millinocket

207-447-6906

Open to internet shopping only.

Services: Online shopping, Mail delivery

North Light Gallery

ART

256 Penobscot Ave., Millinocket

207-723-4414

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday–Saturday; We are happy to offer free shipping during this time.

Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Milo

True North Beauty

SKINCARE

PO Box 330, Milo

207-400-7734

24/7

Services: Online Shopping

Monson

Sheldon Slate Products Co. Inc.

HOME & GARDEN

38 Farm Quarry Rd PO Box 245, Monson

207-997-3615

M – F 5:30 am – 4:00 pm

Services: Curbside Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery

Mount Desert

The Gallery at Somes Sound

ART

1112 Main Street, Mount Desert

207-610-4622

Opening to the public on May 15. Our website is up-to-date, making all inventory at the gallery also available online for viewing. We will process purchases from the website by phone at 207-610-4622. Thank you, Tyra Hanson, Director

Services: Online Shopping, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Other

Naples

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

692 Roosevelt Trail, Naples

207-693-7000

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 and 4.

We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

New Gloucester

Human Nature of Maine

RETAIL

216 Sabbathday Rd., New Gloucester

207-232-2832

Online 24/7
Pickup/Local Delivery offered by appointment

Products offered include:
Bar soap Balms/salves, Creams/lotions
Natural cleaning
Soy candles/incense
Aromatherapy Doggie spa (liquid shampoo, shampoo bars, paw balm, sprays)

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail Delivery, Online shopping

Sharyn Peavey Photography

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

60 PIneland Dr, Suite 103, New Gloucester

207-318-1829

By Appointment Monday – Saturday.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online shopping

Newcastle

Jess Wrobel: Textiles and Decor

ART

My website is always available, and you are welcome to contact me at [email protected] any time.

Instant Download Patterns for knitting, rug hooking, and needle punch are always available.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Newfield

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup

MAPLE PRODUCTS STORE

159 Elm Street, Newfield

207-793-8850

Store hours: Monday- Friday 1PM-6PM, Saturday 10AM-4PM

Services: Home delivery, Mail Delivery, Online shopping

Newport

Janell Bags

FASHION

18 Carter Ave., Newport

717-468-8595

We are open by appointment and also have free shipping on all of our beautiful, leather bags!

Services: Mail Delivery

Northport

Camden Hills Realty

REAL ESTATE

Camden Hills Realty 1315 Atlantic Highway, Northport

207-338-0009

Services: Phones monitored 24/7… Available at 338-0009. Let us help you with your thought process relative to listing a home for sale or a home purchase strategy. We invite a conversation to help you understand and make sense of the impact of COVID_19 on local housing.

North Yarmouth

Magic of Paws

PET SERVICES

237 Greely Rd., North Yarmouth

207-370-1269

7 days a week, 6a.m.–9 p.m.

We are still providing our dog walking and pet sitting services for essential workers only and giving them a 10% discount. We are also offering a FREE virtual dog training consultation.

Services: Home delivery, Online shopping, Other (above)

Norway

Perry Home Naturals

OTHER

PO Box 254, Norway

207-890-3477

My business operates online and I am still shipping products.

I offer handcrafted sachets, eye pillows, and room and linen sprays. My company is a Maine Made America’s Best company.

Services: Online shopping

Old Town

Box of Maine

RETAIL

695 Stillwater Ave., Old Town

207-852-7799

We are open 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Phone and website orders are preferred. We offer free shipping anywhere in the country.

We are selling a lot of red hot dogs and rolls, chips, baking soda, brown bread, baked beans, jams, mustards and more. Over 80 products to choose from.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Portland

Allagash Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

50 Industrial Way, Portland

207-878-5385

Hours run 7 Days/Week
Curbside Pickup: 10:30am – 7:30pm
Delivery: 11:00am – 7:30pm

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Bissell Brothers

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

4 Thompson’s Point, Ste. 108, Portland

207-808-8258

12-6 p.m. every day. Pick-up and delivery purchases available at shop.bissellbrothers.com (ZIP code restrictions apply on delivery); Curbside service & local delivery – all info is being updated at bissellbrothers.com/links

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Cross Jewelers

RETAIL

570 Congress St., Portland

800-433-2988

Our website is open 24/7, and phone orders may be placed Monday through Friday 9:30 – 5pm. Our showroom in Portland is currently closed. Fast, Free Shipping is always included. All items arrived gift-wrapped.

Services: Home Delivery, Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Frenchies’ Natural Products

RETAIL

P.O. Box 3754, Portland

207-807-5999

Online business open 24 hrs./7 days a week

Frenchies’ Natural Products is offering a 15% discount on its foaming hand soaps through 4/30/20. Enter coupon code CLEANHANDS at checkout. Orders shipped within 24 hrs.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Harbor Fish Market

RETAIL

9 Custom House Wharf, Portland

207-772-6557

Retail store is open for fresh fish and Seafood Adhering to strict CDC Measures. PLEASE ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING M-Sat 8:30 am-6:00 pm Sun-9-4 Also offering: Curbside Pickup: Home delivery to Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Cumberland, Scarborough call before 11:00 am , deliveries made between noon-3:00 pm For both services call 775-0251, ext 1

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery

La Maree Art

ART

1 Forest Ave., Portland

207-835-9479

Services: Online shopping and fast shipping

Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine

RETAIL

35 Exchange Street, Portland

207-828-1515

Both our Bath and Portland locations are temporarily closed at this time BUT you can shop online with us 24/7. We ship Locally as well as all over the US and have a Local Pick Up option at checkout online. Marie will arrange for a contactless/curbside pickup for your order in whichever location is more convenient.

Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Mail delivery

Locally Sauced

FOOD

4 Thompson’s Point, Portland

207-835-7012

As of March 20, 2020 we are open Tuesday through Friday 12-6pm and Saturday 12-4pm- hours may change as the situation warrants. Thank you!

Services: Curbside Delivery

Readiness Associates

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

795 Congress St., Portland

866-810-0077

Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Roots Up

EDUCATION

63 Federal St., Portland

978-314-4363

8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Services: Roots Up provides healthy coping strategies to children and their caregivers through deep breathing, mindfulness, and guided relaxation. We offer a video curriculum with 5-minute lessons.
In-person classes; Professional development

South Street Linen

FASHION

5 South Street, Portland

774-234-7678

We are not open to the public, however, our online store is still open.

Services: Online shopping

Stroudwater Distillery

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

4 Thompsons Point, Portland

207-808-3363

Monday through Saturday noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

To place an order please go online to https://versieats.com/menu-stroudwater-distillery

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out

Whitten Architects

ARCHITECTURE

37 Silver Street, Portland

207-774-0111

The Whitten Architects design team is working remotely. Email: [email protected] or call into the Whitten Architects office with with cell phone connections via the office directory.

We’re available to discuss your plans, thoughts, and ideas for a new home; or renovations and additions to an existing home.

Wohler & Co.

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

795 Congress St., Portland

207-370-7451

I am currently looking at booking Portraits sessions for May or June at this point, which may change. We specialize in Portraits of branding purposes, i.e. small businesses and personal branding for coaches, speakers, artists, creatives, and the like. A free zoom chat is what I am currently offering anyone who may need help getting started with branding or how to go about the visual aspects of their message and brand. In addition to branding portraits, I serve clients to create legacy portraits whether it is of their family, High School Senior, or just a portrait session of yourself to pass down to generations. Happy to talk with anyone.

Services: By appointment only for Portraits sessions. Currently looking into May and June.

Prospect Harbor

US Bells and Watering Cove Studios

ART

PO Box 73, 56 West Bay Rd., Prospect Harbor

207-963-7184

Our online mail order remains open and doing business.
Please call for updates on visiting our gallery in Prospect Harbor. We will open by appointment whenever possible.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Raymond

Latitude 43 Designs

ART

185 N Raymond Rd, Raymond

207-205-3624

Online storefront and wholesale. Information available through website, Facebook, Instagram, Etsy, and email.

KRAKEN Oyster Grip allows you to shuck oysters at home, allowing the consumer to order directly from the oyster farmer. Oyster accompaniments and accessories available as well.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Rockland

Atlantic Baking Co.

RESTAURANT/FOOD

351 Main Street, Rockland

207-596-0505

Monday to Saturday 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Takeout, curbside pick-up, and home delivery of our scratch-made artisan breads, pastries, soups, sandwiches and other desserts and lunch fare!

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery, Other (Take out and free delivery)

Bixby & Co

FOOD

1 Sea Street Place, Rockland

207-691-2634

Online store open 24/7

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Clementine

RETAIL

428 Main Street, Rockland

207-596-3905

Curbside Pickup : Mon.–Thurs. 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Online Orders & Free Shipping 24/7

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Flowers By Hoboken

FLORIST

15 Tillson Ave., Rockland

207-236-3023

Mon.–Fri. 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Flower shop offering deliveries of flowers and floral arrangements .

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Grasshopper Shop of Rockland

RETAIL

400 Main St., Rockland

207-596-6156

9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Home Kitchen Cafe

RESTAURANT

650 Main St, Rockland

207-596-2449

We are currently closed but gift cards can be purchased on our website. Please follow our Facebook page for updates. We hope to be incorporating curbside takeout in the near future.

Services: We are currently only offering gift cards on our website.

Liberator Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

218 S. Main St., Rockland

207-593-8436

Open Wednesday through Saturday 2pm till 6pm for Growler take home only, all growlers filled at happy hour pricing ,use one of our Growlers or bring your own for us to fill. While supplies Last.
Please order or stop in, curb side delivery as well.

Services: Curb side delivery

Loyal Biscuit Co.

PET SUPPLIES

408 Main St., Rockland

207-594-5269

Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Online and phone orders for curbside pickup.
We have 6 locations, Rockland, Rockport, Belfast, Waterville, Hallowell and Brewer.

Services: Curb side delivery

The Wine Seller

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

15 Tillson Ave., Rockland

207-594-2621

We are open Tuesday–Saturday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery only. We have a great selection of wine, cheese, beer and more – if you know what you’d like, or if you need help, just let us know! Call us at 207-594-2621 or email [email protected].

Services: Curbside pickup, Home delivery

Rockport

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School

NON-PROFIT

18 Central St., Rockport

207-236-2823

Office hours are irregular. To contact us, please email [email protected].

Services: Other – We are offering online lessons at this time. Ticket sales for the summer series go online beginning April 3.

Graffam Bros. Seafood Market

FOOD

211 Union St., Rockport

207-236-8391

Seafood Market 8:30 a.m.–5 p.m.; Take-out food 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Healthy Spaces

HEALTH SERVICES

10 Stoney Hill, Rockport

207-691-2600

Business Hours, as needed

L3 Benefits Consulting

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

PO Box 853, Rockport

207-706-6477

8 a.m.–5 p.m. Mon.–Sat.

Services: Insurance Services, Medicare Specialist

Rockport Automotive

AUTOMOTIVE

710 Commercial St, Rockport

207-542-5455

M-F 8-5. We will pick up and deliver your vehicle back to you following service. No contact. Pay by phone. Vehicle components sanitized following service.

Services: Home delivery

Rockport Painting & Renovation

10 Stoney Hill, Rockport

207-462-6103

Mon – Sat 8:00 – 5:00

Round Pond

Fresh Designs

FASHION

P.O. Box 146, Round Pond

207-529-2125

24 hours a day via our web site
Or by phone from 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Saco

Barreled Souls Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

11 Mill Brook Rd., Saco

207-602-6439

  • Monday Closed
  • Tuesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Delivery Only)
  • Wednesday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Pick-up To-go)
  • Thursday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Delivery Only)
  • Friday 4 p.m.-7 p.m. (Pick-up To-go)
  • Saturday 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Pick-up, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
  • Delivery Sunday Closed

We’re also offering bottles to purchase online that we will store for you until things hopefully settle down.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Sanford

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

1293 Main Street, Suite B, Sanford

207-490-2900

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Sargentville

EL EL FRIJOLES, Mexican Food

RESTAURANT

41 Caterpillar Hill Road, Sargentville

207-359-2486

Wednesday & Thursday 11-6 Our Taqueria continues to be open for business! We’re on our way to our 15th season, and things are just a little bit weird right now…. We have evolved to a take-away-only format. As we only have 9 seats this isn’t a huge shift, but we have had to let our employees go on furlough (we are still paying them, for as long as we can!). Chef Michele and I are making delicious Specials every day, and we have the majority of our regular menu ready to serve as well. As always, everything we make is made fresh from scratch each day, and most of our ingredients are locally-sourced (except, like, the limes and the avocados and stuff…) We have greatly expanded our Frozen Burrito 6-pack offerings. This is turning out to be extremely popular with our Pre-Appocolypse survivors in the area. We fit 6 of our delicious, freshly-rolled burritos into a big ziplock bag with instructions for thawing and re-heating, plus, there are a few recipe ideas for spicing things up a bit. While we do ship burrito 6 packs all over the country, they are heavy, so the vast amount of our 6-pack customers come by to pick them up at our converted barn in Sargentville. We’re here, we’re open and we’re continuing our mission to serve freshly-crafted, home-made fine-dining-on-a-budget food, with lots of hyphens! Call us if you’d like to chat.

Services: Curbside Delivery, Home Delivery, Mail Delivery

Scarborough

Breeze Deliveries

Medical Cannabis Delivery

3 Commercial Blvd. , Scarborough

207-205-0949

Open Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out

Endicott Home Furnishings, LLC

FURNITURE

429 US Route 1, Scarborough

207-883-3264

Open by appointment to parties of 1-2 people at a time, following strict distancing and sanitizing. Pick up from our store is also available with ample notice.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Port City Relief

HEALTH SERVICES

3 Commercial Road, Scarborough

857-728-4827

9 a.m.–4 p.m. 7 days a week

We are open and committed to bringing the best and safest care we can to our patients at this time. Our budtenders are standing by to answer all questions and help you get what you need during this time. We are all in this together, this too shall pass.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Take out

Salt Air Designs

HOME & GARDEN

12 Colby Drive, Scarborough

207-232-5483

Online shopping open 24/7

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Sedgwick

Strong Brewing Co.

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

7 Rope Ferry Rd, Sedgwick

207-359-8722

We are open Wednesday-Saturday 12-6 p.m. for curbside pick up and do deliveries Friday & Saturday after 3 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Sidney

Marie Spaulding Art

ART

27 Goodhue Rd., Sidney

207-512-6511

Acrylic artist offering:
Gift certificates in any dollar amount starting at $5.00
Mini paintings starting at $25.00
Virtual Painting starting at $25.00 for 1 hour block
Logo Stickers

Original paintings
Custom paintings – portraits of people, pets, nature, still lives
Murals (Once this all is over)
Interior Art Design Service

Mother’s day is coming! Willing to be flexible and offer what I can right now!

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping, Mail delivery

Skowhegan

Bigelow Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPRITS

473 Bigelow Hill Rd., Skowhegan

207-399-6262

Beer to-go: Friday 4-7 p.m., Saturday 1-5p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping

Smyrna Mills

Spring Break Maple & Honey

RETAIL

3315 US Route 2, Smyrna Mills

207-757-7373

Mon.–Fri. 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Local delivery within 15 miles.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping, Home delivery

South Portland

Brant & Cochran

HOME & GARDEN

110 Breakwater Annex, South Portland

207-730-2929

Axes, accessories and apparel ordered on line are still being shipped via USPS. However, we are no longer offering on-site pick ups until further notice.

Services: Online shopping

Fore River Brewing Company

BEER/WINE/SPIRITS

45 Huntress Avenue, South Portland

207-747-5371

7 days a week 2-5 for curbside delivery only

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

New England Hi-Fi

RETAIL

585 Broadway, South Portland

207-747-5371

Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

Standish

Rogue Industries

RETAIL

650 Cape Road, Standish

207-642-5400

24/7 online

Services: Online shopping

Tenants Harbor

Ancho Honey

RESTAURANT

6 Wallston Road, Tenants Harbor

207-372-2111

Thursday-Sunday 11am-7pm

Services: Curbside delivery, Home delivery

Spruce Tree Studio

ART

79 Shumaker Lane, Tenants Harbor

207-730-0237

I am available 9–5 daily. Spruce Tree Studio’s mission is to inspire and make available virtual workshops, punch needle kits, yarn for punch needle, knitting, and weaving, encouraging people to tap into their creative self and share with others.

Services: Curbside delivery, Online shopping, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Union

Maine Outdoors

PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

69 Beote Road, Union

207-785-4496

Open for freshwater fishing trips beginning April 1. Summer saltwater trips available. Make a reservation online at http://maineoutdoors.biz/maine-guide-calendar

Sterlingtown Public House

RESTAURANT

289 Common Road, Union

207-785-0037

Wednesday- 3pm-8pm
Thursday- 3pm-8pm
Friday- 11am-8pm
Saturday- 11am-8pm
Sunday- 11am-3pm

Services: Curb side delivery

Unity

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

126 Main Street, Unity

207-948-6520

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and messages are answered promptly. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

Services: Curb side delivery, Mail delivery

Unity Kitchen

RESTAURANT

93 Main St., Unity

207-948-8052

Thursday – Sunday 11am-6pm

Services: Curb side delivery

Vienna

Spandits!®

RETAIL

138 Davis Road, Vienna

207-491-1675

Remember to get outside and enjoy some fresh air! We continue to operate our online store. For quicker turnaround time, shop from our Last Chance section. These items are in-stock and can be readily mailed out. Stay healthy and safe. We’re grateful for our community in Maine — we’ll get through this together!

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping

Waldoboro

Dow Furniture

FURNITURE

280 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro

207-832-6363

At this time our hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9:00 AM-5:30 PM closed on Sunday.

Services: Curb side delivery, Home delivery, Online shopping

East Forty Farm and Dairy

FOOD

2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro

207-230-4318

Monday–Saturday 10 a.m,–6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

We raise forest grazed, whey fed pork and have a large selection of frozen cuts available. This is also the home of Lakin’s Gorges cow’s milk cheese.

We are making rotating prepared foods using our products, such as handmade ricotta and pork-filled raviloi, pot pies, and baked goods. Regular updates on our social media feeds.

To order for curbside pick up:

  1. Select what you want from the list
  2. Indicate quantity
  3. Email to [email protected] or text to 207-230-4318
  4. Indicate how you want to pay: credit card, Venmo or check and we will send you payment information
  5. Come to the top of the driveway and remove your labeled bag from the cooler. East Forty Farm, 2361 Friendship Road, Waldoboro ME 04572 Open Monday- Saturday 10-6, Friday 12-5

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Waterville

Selah Tea Cafe

RESTAURANT

177 Main Street, Waterville

207-660-9181

Daily 8AM to 5PM

Services: Curb side delivery

TreeFreeHeat

23 A Webb Rd., Waterville

207-649-7374

We offer our products online at treefreeheat.com. Purchase or email at any time of the day.

Our firestarters are available online and can be used to easily start camp, home, or backyard fires.

Services: Online shopping

Wells

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

1465 Post Road, Wells

207-646-5131

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

West Paris

Maine Balsam Fir Products, Inc

PO Box 9, West Paris

207-515-1060

Monday-Friday 9-5 plus other hours by appointment. If you plan to visit us, please call.

Services: Mail Delivery, Online Shopping, Other – We are mostly a wholesale company but also offer our products directly with a print catalog. Now working on a new website.

Westbrook

Benoit’s Design Co.

HOME

12 Rochester St., Westbrook

207-887-9609

Monday–Thursday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Handcrafted home decor items including glassware, coasters, wearables, wall art, holiday accents, and powder coated bottles.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Planet Botanicals

NATURAL PERSONAL CARE

90 Bridge St., Suite 135, Westbrook

207-536-8008

Online orders, 24 hours-a-day

Natural personal care made with Maine Seaweed. Handmade bar soaps, hand creams, lotions, body scrubs, face care and gifts.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping

Westport Island

The Acadian

15 Fox Run Rd., Westport Island

207-619-4614

Website available 24/7

Maker of fine pens, leather goods, apothecary, and more. We create heirloom works from the historic, the beautiful, and the imperfect. An historic pylon from a coastal community; a piece of wood from a favorite film set; a journal cover inspired by a Maine hero — each piece is carefully crafted into a wearable artwork or treasured keepsake.

Services: Online shopping

Windham

All Star Graphics

19 Lakeside Dr., Windham

207-776-8381

24/7 online & via e-mail. M–F 8 a.m.–5 p.m. by phone or text 207-776-8381
T-shirts & Apparel
Screen Printing, Embroidery & Promotional Products

Let us help you with all your promotional needs. We’ve been here in Maine operating since 1997. We offer Screen Printing, Embroidery & Promotional Products. From T-shirts, Sweatshirts, Team Wear, Corporate Ware to Water Bottles, Mugs and Pens, we do it all. Need help with your business or team logo just let us know. Please keep safe. We hope you and your family & friends are able to stay healthy. Thank you.

Services: Online shopping, Curbside delivery, Home delivery, Mail delivery

Winter Harbor

Littlefield Gallery

ART

PO Box 602, Winter Harbor

207-963-6005

This is our off-season and are feeling optimistic. about opening as usual May 22. All our artists’ work is on our website and shipping is always available.

Services: Mail delivery

Woolwich

Casco Bay Glassworks

ART

37 Nequasset Road, Woolwich

207-409-4527

We are open by chance or appointment, but at the moment, online sales are probably the best. We will be adding lots of one-of-a-kind glass to our website almost daily. Plus our “Year of 10000 Hearts” is underway and glass hearts are online along with starfish and buoys and all the regular products we offer.

Services: Curbside delivery, Mail delivery, Online shopping

Saltbox Pottery

ART

4 Shaw Rd., Woolwich

207-443-5586

We’re still here working but our showroom is closed to the public for the foreseeable future. You can find us online or call 207-443-5586. We can take orders and payment over the phone or online. If you’d like, you can pick up your order here at the shop. We’ll set it in the kiln shed for everyone’s safety.

Services: Mail delivery, Online shopping, Other: Pick up at the studio

Yarmouth

Casco Bay Insurance Agency

INSURANCE

30 Forest Falls Drive Ste. 3, Yarmouth

207-650-7270

Mon.–Sun. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Services: Other – Full-service auto, home, business and life insurance agency in southern Maine. We are working hard to our very best to save people money on their insurance policies. Now more than ever saving $100, $250 or even as much as $1,000 on your insurance can really help now. We can connect on the phone, text or email to have a conversation and see what the power of rolling up the sleeves and going to work for our clients can do.

Maggie Mae’s Grab n Go LLC

FOOD

374 US RT One, Yarmouth

207-847-3010

Monday–Friday 12 p.m.–5 p.m. Retail Specialty Food Shop. Chef Prepared Meals, Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Desserts. Phone and online ordering only. Curbside pick up.

Services: Curbside delivery

York

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group

REAL ESTATE

16 Long Sands Road, York

207-363-4558

Our offices remain open with minimal staff who are here to answer your real estate questions. Our phones are monitored throughout the day and are personally answered Monday – Friday between the hours of 9 to 5. We welcome you to visit our website at www.masiello.com for helpful information and guidance about buying and selling real estate during this crisis. We’re here for you!

If you would like to add your business’s information, please submit the details here. Email online @downeast.com with updates to existing listings.

Back to top