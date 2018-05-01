1

Drink in the View at Moxie Falls

At 90 vertical feet, thunderous Moxie Falls, near The Forks, is among the state’s tallest cascades (there are differences of opinion as to which falls takes top honors). There’s no beating the ferocity of Moxie’s flow, though. What’s more, you don’t need all that much moxie to trek in for a view. It’s a .6-mile hike in along a rolling, well-trodden trail (same distance out, obvs). It takes a little fancier footwork to traverse the steep pitch to the bottom of the falls, but if you scramble a ways downstream, you’ll find tranquil pools for soaking. Fun fact: Moxie Falls (and Moxie Stream) aren’t named for Maine’s favorite soda, but likely the other way around. Find the trailhead on the north side of Lake Moxie Rd., 1.9 miles from the intersection with Rte. 201 in The Forks.

► Selfie: Walk out onto one of the wooden viewing platforms found above and below to get a shot with Moxie Falls crashing behind you.