We’re so old, we remember when Portland’s inner Washington Avenue had some auto garages and vacant spaces and next to nothing for nightlife. What a difference five or six years makes. The four-block stretch west of Munjoy Hill is now arguably the city’s most fun and diverse place to eat and drink. There’s Silly’s, of course, the exception that proves the rule, proudly being weird and delicious and pleasing vegetarians since 1988. Almost all of its neighbors are newcomers: Island Creek Oysters, the bagel bosses at Forage Market, Vietnamese noodle shop Cong Tu Bot, nationally lauded Drifters Wife wine bar, two distilleries, and plenty more. Barbecue boutique Terlingua and Oxbow Blending and Bottling opened five winters back and already feel like neighborhood stalwarts. Noshing and sipping your way up Washington is a new staple of a Portland summer weekend.

SELFIE

Pick your favorite hangout between Cumberland Avenue and the Eastern Prom and pose out front by the sign.