Vinalhaven had some of the state’s most productive granite quarries in the 1800s. These days, a few of them are swimming holes, as popular with visitors as with locals. The easiest to reach is Lawson Quarry Pond, where you’re likely to find kiddos jumping off the surrounding granite ledges. It’s just over a mile from the ferry dock, an easy walk or bike ride if you don’t bring your car to the island, but the Vinalhaven Taxi (207-720-0056) can also get you to any of the island’s quarries in a pinch. ► Off North Haven Rd., a ½-mile north of High St. Ferry schedule and fare details at maine.gov/mdot/ferry/vinalhaven.

