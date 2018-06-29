Grand Reopening!

Three classic Maine eateries are back in business.

Shore Dinner

The wood-fired lobster kettles down by the water, the gentle slope dotted with picnic tables and pines, the shingled restaurant perched above — Abel’s Lobster Pound provided a bastion of summer tranquility on MDI from 1939 to 2016, when the family that ran the place for 42 years called it quits. Abel’s lay dormant last summer, but locals Kelsea and Glenn Squires have revived it this season. The serene spot might be away from the crowds, but it’s not a secret — so make a reservation for dinner, then sit back and watch Somes Sound glow in the sunset. 13 Abels Ln., Mount Desert. 207-276-5827.

Diner Breakfast

Every morning for decades, Bath Iron Works crews filled Southgate Family Restaurant, then crossed the street to the shipyard’s south gate, starting shifts on full bellies. But last September a fire destroyed the building. Neighbors held a pig roast and an auction to raise money for the owners and their employees, and now Southgate is back, but on the other side of the Route 1 overpass, in a downtown storefront. The diner might not have its namesake location anymore, but it still has the same fortifying bennies and pancakes. 25 Center St., Bath. 207-443-2525.

Beach Snacks

In 2010, at Brian “Hoss” Coddens and Deena “Mary” Eskew’s Arundel snack shack, Travel Channel Man v. Food host Adam Richman housed the Manimal Challenge: eight-patty burger, two dogs, fries, Moxie, and butter-pecan shake with chunks of coffee cake. Soon, they relocated to Old Orchard Beach, opening Hoss & Mary’s, slinging delicacies like a burger topped with chicken fingers, crab Rangoon, onion rings, barbecue sauce, mayo, and jalapeños. In 2015, the duo moved to Key West. Now back in Maine, they’re at the nightly food truck rally outside Congdon’s Doughnuts, in Wells. 1100 Post Rd., Wells. 207-646-4219.