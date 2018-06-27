GELATO FIASCO'S WILD MAINE BLUEBERRY VARIEGATE

You may have seen their jars in the ice cream aisle of your local grocery store or read about them in this year’s Best of Maine results, but you may not have heard that Maine’s favorite gelateria has published a book of their top-secret recipes scaled down for gelato fanatics to make at home.

Here’s a sneak peek at one of the recipes from the book — the official recipe for the luscious ribbon of succulent wild blueberries that runs through Gelato Fiasco‘s Maine Wild Blueberry Crisp gelato.