If you have a marketer’s brand-savvy and a magazine journalist’s sensibility, we want talk to you. Down East is looking for a lively and adaptable freelance copywriter to help grow our branded content practice, someone who understands the magazine’s voice and can readily apply it to projects in native advertising, custom publishing, and Down East channels beyond the pages of the magazine. This is a long-term, part-time, non-staff contributing role that is location independent (within Maine), with a monthly retainer and masthead recognition.

The candidate will report to Down East‘s managing editor but will work closely with the editorial, sales, digital, marketing, and retail teams, creating engaging copy for Down East‘s clients and partners, Down East‘s trips and retail verticals, and other special projects. We are looking for an individual who can demonstrate familiarity with the magazine, who is passionate about the creative process, who excels at interfacing with clients, and who is experienced working on deadline.

This is a role optimally suited to an early to mid-career freelancer looking for an “anchor gig” — the role cannot be balanced with existing full-time work. The ideal candidate can show clips from prior work with native ad content and/or has experience in both journalism and marketing. Please submit resumes and two to three clips (under 1,000 words) to managing editor Brian Kevin at bkevin@downeast.com and include a short cover note explaining any familiarity with the magazine. This role is open until filled.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.