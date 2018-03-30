We’re opening up our historic building in Rockport to our beloved readers and friends!
Join us for Down East inspired afternoons of food and fun. Food trucks will be open all afternoon with live entertainment and cash bar starting just in time for happy hour. Play lawn games and peruse our shop of Maine-Made gifts all day.
JULY 13 · JULY 20 · JULY 27 · AUGUST 3 · AUGUST 10 · AUGUST 17
FOOD TRUCKS: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
CASH BAR 4 p.m. · LIVE ENTERTAINMENT 6 p.m.
Free Admission · Family Friendly · Maine Food Trucks
Down East Shop featuring Maine-made Gifts
Live Entertainment · Lawn Games
JULY 13
TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s, Fishin’ Ships
ENTERTAINMENT: Eric George
Sounds great, my husband and I will be there on June 20th. Flyer says to RSVP. Can’t seem to find where we would do that
Me and 5 more would be there for the food truck event!!