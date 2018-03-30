Events, Food 03.30.18
Food trucks in Maine at Down East Food Truck Fridays

We’re opening up our historic building in Rockport to our beloved readers and friends!

Join us for Down East inspired afternoons of food and fun. Food trucks will be open all afternoon with live entertainment and cash bar starting just in time for happy hour. Play lawn games and peruse our shop of Maine-Made gifts all day.

JULY 13 · JULY 20 · JULY 27 · AUGUST 3 · AUGUST 10 · AUGUST 17

FOOD TRUCKS: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CASH BAR 4 p.m. · LIVE ENTERTAINMENT 6 p.m.

Free Admission · Family Friendly · Maine Food Trucks

Down East Shop featuring Maine-made Gifts

Live Entertainment · Lawn Games

SPONSORED BY

PARTICIPATING FOOD TRUCKS

Food trucks in Maine, Gracie's
Food trucks in Maine, Fishin' Ships Food Truck

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS BY DATE

JULY 13

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s, Fishin’ Ships

ENTERTAINMENT: Eric George

JULY 20

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s, Fishin’ Ships

ENTERTAINMENT: TBD

JULY 27

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s, Fishin’ Ships

ENTERTAINMENT: TBD

AUGUST 3

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Northwoods Gourmet Girl, Stone Fox Creamery

ENTERTAINMENT: TBD

AUGUST 10

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Northwoods Gourmet Girl, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s

ENTERTAINMENT: TBD

AUGUST 17

TRUCKS: Fahrenheit 225, Stone Fox Creamery, Gracie’s

ENTERTAINMENT: TBD

Down East Magazine

We're the Magazine of Maine.

You may also like

2 Comments

  • June 12, 2017

    applescruff

    Sounds great, my husband and I will be there on June 20th. Flyer says to RSVP. Can’t seem to find where we would do that

  • June 29, 2017

    Lisa Tracy Bechara

    Me and 5 more would be there for the food truck event!!

You must be logged in to post a comment