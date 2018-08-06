How to Tie Flies with Style

By Virginia M. Wright

For the angler who has everything: a graceful, yet functional cherry fly-tying desk, the product of an eight-month-long collaboration between the craftsmen of Thos. Moser and the fly-fishing experts at L.L.Bean. The team tested plywood-and-cardboard mockups until each of the 20 drawers was sized just right, whether for storing bobbins, beads, or vises. Drawers are lined with cedar to deter bugs that might otherwise be attracted to the feathers, fur, and hair used to tie flies, and the inside of the lid is Marmoleum, which camouflages scratches and dings. Though priced at $12,500, only one of the five limited-edition desks remains unsold since their debut last fall. Moser also will build a fly-tying desk as a custom order — minus the brass medallion carrying the collaborators’ logos.