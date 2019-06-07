Maine is home to some 3,400 lakes, each with its own character and charm. We've plucked our favorite 1 percent and grouped them by our (subjective, yet authoritative!) reasons for loving each one. Use our handy sorting app below to find the lake that’s right for you. Time to hit the water!
Illustrations by
(Love the art? Buy this feature as a poster!)
-
Attean Pond
The most popular access point (and terminus) of the Moose River Bow Trip, a multi-day paddling route that leads canoeists and kayakers (and anglers) on a scenic Maine woods circuit that ends where it starts. The Attean Overlook outside Jackman, on Route 201, shows off the lake's 40-plus spruce-speckled islands.
Max Depth: 54 Feet
Area: 2,880 AcresFishingPaddlingNORTH
-
Beech Hill Pond
Little Beech Hill Pond, in little Otis, has a not-so-little claim to fame: a giant glacial-erratic jumping rock known as Junk of Pork. Boaters line up to swim over, climb up, and leap off. If you’re hungry enough, evidently, the "junk" (or chunk) of granite looks like a pork slab in a pot of beans.
Max Depth: 104 Feet
Area: 1,422 AcresSwimming off a dockNORTH
-
China Lake
A perennial Top 20 entry in Bassmaster magazine’s rankings of the country’s best bass lakes, China Lake once suffered frequent algae blooms, thanks to overdevelopment and phosphorous-heavy runoff. But erosion mitigation efforts and the recent reintroduction of alewives have helped keep plenty of fishermen on the water.
Max Depth: 85 Feet
Area: 3,939 AcresFishingSOUTH
-
Cobbosseecontee Lake
The local “yacht club” (you don’t need a yacht, and annual dues are $25) built snub little Ladies Delight Lighthouse in 1908, the only active lighthouse on Maine’s inland waters. But for many visitors to Cobbossee (as locals know it) the real delight is the population of sizeable largemouth bass, along with a healthy fishery for smallmouths, brown trout, and brookies.
Max Depth: 100 Feet
Area: 5,516 AcresFishingSOUTH
-
Damariscotta Lake
Steamboats and barges once moved up and down the bays and long fingers of 10-mile Damariscotta Lake, moving travelers, lumber, and other cargo between Damariscotta Mills in the south and Jefferson at the lake’s northern tip. Today, swimmers head up there to hit the roomy beach at Damariscotta Lake State Park.
Max Depth: 114 Feet
Area: 4,686 AcresSwimming off a dockSwimming from a beachSOUTH
-
Eagle Lake
Some of the best campsites along the Allagash Wilderness Waterway, one of the country’s all-time classic paddling routes. Also, the best (and oddest) attraction along the way: two majestic steam engines, abandoned in a clearing near a short, decrepit stretch of track after a decade spent hauling lumber in the pre-Depression boom years.
Max Depth: 124 Feet
Area: 9,542 AcresPaddlingSee historyCampingNORTH
-
East Grand Lake
Lively East Grand Lake straddles the U.S.-Canada border and the Washington-Aroostook county line, its shores dotted with sporting camps, cottages, and campgrounds, its waters plied by pontoons, bass boats, and kayaks. Whatever your vessel, the hills on the New Brunswick side make for a classic north country skyline.
Max Depth: 128 Feet
Area: 15,917 AcresPaddlingPleasure BoatingFishingNORTH
-
Flagstaff Lake
Paddlers and campers (at more than a dozen free sites) admire the long ridgeline of Mount Bigelow along this reservoir, formed in 1950. Construction of the Long Falls Dam drowned three villages, and lucky paddlers can sometimes spot building foundations and artifacts when the water’s clear.
Max Depth: 50 Feet
Area: 17,380 AcresPaddlingSee historyCampingNORTH
-
Great Pond
The (arguable) heart of the Belgrade Lakes and the setting that inspired On Golden Pond, Great Pond reliably has one of the state’s highest loon counts; camp owners rise at dawn to zone out to the eerie cries. Later, they’ll likely spot a few while motoring out to favorite swimming coves or to grab ice cream in dock-serviced downtown Belgrade Lakes.
Max Depth: 69 Feet
Area: 8,533 AcresSee wildlifeSwimming off a dockSOUTH
-
Kezar Lake
Summer days unfold slowly on Kezar, as they did for those drawn to the rustic elegance of its lodges a century back. From the perspective of a pontoon or a paddleboard, the surrounding White Mountain foothills inspire awe. “Kezar gets in your soul,” the local marina owner once told this magazine, “and once it’s there, it’s the place you think about the rest of the year.”
Max Depth: 155 Feet
Area: 2,665 AcresPaddlingPleasure BoatingSOUTH
-
Long Lake
The 93-foot replica riverboat Songo River Queen II has carried passangers on scenic cruises, up and down the lake’s 11-mile length, for nearly 50 years. Summer campers have been coming for twice as long and vacationers since the 19th century, when actual steamboats brought them from Portland via a series of locks.
Max Depth: 59 Feet
Area: 5,295 AcresBoat CruiseSOUTH
-
Meddybemps Lake
To the east, the Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge. To the southwest, the Meddybemps Heath, one of the largest domed-bog ecosystems in the eastern U.S. Both are a haven for wading birds, waterfowl, and visiting songbirds during spring and fall migrations. An even more common sighting: tanned camp owners leaping off pontoons.
Max Depth: 58 Feet
Area: 6,719 AcresSee WildlifeSwimming off a dockNORTH
-
Megunticook Lake
Barrett’s Cove Beach, nestled beneath the bald-topped Camden Hills, has a nice gravel bottom and stays none-too-crowded even in midsummer. Across the street, the Maiden Cliff Trail, one of the midcoast’s best day hikes, leads to an 800-foot overlook named for a local girl who fell off in the mid-1800s — boaters can look up at her commemorative cross.
Max Depth: 64 Feet
Area: 1,328 AcresSwimming from a beachView from a mountainSOUTH
-
Moosehead Lake
Three lovely ways to view Maine’s largest lake: from a seaplane — the lake hosts several flying services, along with an annual September fly-in; aboard the historic Katahdin steamboat, beautifully restored and offering tours out of Greenville; from atop 1,788-foot Mount Kineo, rising up sheer above the eastern shore. The view’s not bad from a canoe or fishing boat either.
Max Depth: 246 Feet
Area: 75,471 AcresView from a mountainBoat CruiseNORTH
-
Mooselookmeguntic Lake
Thanks to the foresight of a conservation trust, the 67 canoe-accessed island and mainland campsites of Stephen Phillips Memorial Preserve offer unparalleled backcountry camping. No Jet Skis, but plenty of coves for sailors and powerboaters to explore. With Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, Mooselookmeguntic shares the honor of the longest place-name in the U.S.
Max Depth: 132 Feet
Area: 16,359 AcresPleasure BoatingPaddlingCampingNORTH
-
Mousam Lake
Generations of York County residents and vacationers have splashed at the tiny town beach at the south end of Upper Mousam, known to most as “the foot of the lake.” In the early aughts, stewardship education and erosion-control efforts helped turn around deteriorating visibility and water quality, making Mousam a bona fide eco success story.
Max Depth: 98 Feet
Area: 982 AcresSwimming off a dockSwimming from a beachSOUTH
-
Nequasset Lake
The epic spring alewife run has attracted wildlife (and humans) to Woolwich’s little Nequasset Lake for centuries. It’s one of the state’s few lakes allowing a limited commercial catch of the anadromous food-chain staple, as well as a great place to spot ospreys and other raptors.
Max Depth: 63 Feet
Area: 465 AcresFishingSOUTH
-
Nicatous Lake
Twenty years ago, the state struck a deal with a timber company to buy 78 undeveloped islands on Nicatous, in a remote unorganized stretch of Hancock County. Today, they attract paddlers for day-use exploring and primitive camping, and sporting camps lead fishermen in search of landlocked salmon, brown trout, and trophy smallmouth bass.
Max Depth: 56 Feet
Area: 5,212 AcresFishingPaddlingCampingNORTH
-
Pemadumcook Chain of Lakes
These five lakes — Ambajejus, Elbow, Pemadumcook, and North and South Twin — abut the 100-Mile/Debsconeag/Baxter wilderness corridor and the heart of Maine moose country. For adventurers coming or going from Baxter State Park, tiny Ambajejus Lake Beach, right off the Golden Road, is a classic stop for a quick, brisk dip.
Max Depth: 101 Feet
Area: 18,670 AcresSee WildlifeSwimming off a dockSwimming from a beachNORTH
-
Pemaquid Pond
Families fill 200 sites at Lake Pemaquid Campground all summer long, playing mini-golf, doing canonballs off floating docks, going to movie nights in the pavilion, and taking paddleboats out farther than they probably should. It’s a similar scene across the lake, at Duck Puddle Campground. Paddlers connect to adjacent ponds along the Pemaquid Paddle Trail.
Max Depth: 61 Feet
Area: 1,537 AcresCampingPleasure BoatingPaddlingSOUTH
-
Range Pond
A classic family gathering spot for Lewiston-Auburnites, Range Pond State Park on Lower Range (there’s also a Middle and an Upper) has a sandy beach and canoe, kayak, and paddleboard rentals. Big ol’ brown trout entice anglers in the summer and plenty of ice fishermen in the winter. (Also, it’s pronounced “rang.”)
Max Depth: 66 Feet
Area: 1,009 AcresFishingPaddlingSOUTH
-
Rangeley Lake
Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, the first Registered Maine Guide, led turn-of-the-(20th)-century “sports” onto Rangeley and surrounding lakes, where monster brook trout earned the region an international reputation for fly-fishing that persists. Scenic cruises with Rangeley Region Lake Cruises and Kayaking are a perennial fave on Down East’s Best of Maine Readers’ Choice surveys.
Max Depth: 149 Feet
Area: 6,302 AcresFishingPaddlingBoat CruiseNORTH
-
Sabattus Pond
“Possibly the best location in the southern part of the state to study diving ducks,” one birding guide reads. Waterfowl come to feed on an invasive mollusk known as the Chinese mystery snail, and in the fall, it’s not uncommon to lay eyes on blue-beaked ruddy ducks by the hundreds.
Max Depth: 19 Feet
Area: 1,973 AcresSee WildlifeSOUTH
-
Scopan Lake
The left side of this big and distinctively V-shaped lake, south of Ashland, was formed by a dam in 1928. Paddle-in campsites are peaceful, plentiful, and great for moose-watching, including one on the easternmost shore locally renowned for an epic rope swing, until the tree that held it fell last year. Here’s hoping it’s rebuilt.
Max Depth: 58 Feet
Area: 4,986 AcresSee WildlifeCampingNORTH
-
Sebago Lake
The quintessential everyman’s lake, Sebago is southern Maine’s gargantuan watery playground, with room for the renegades on their Jet Skis, the free spirits on their paddleboards, the boomers in their vintage Chris-Crafts, and the stone-skippers eyeing them all from the dock at camp or the beach at Sebago Lake State Park.
Max Depth: 316 Feet
Area: 29,992 AcresPleasure BoatingPaddlingCampingSOUTH
-
Sebasticook Lake
Camps, cottages, and low-key family campgrounds dot the shoreline of Sebasticook, a stone’s throw from downtown Newport. Submerged (usually) in its northeast corner is one of the country’s best preserved sites of early human use, a fish trap radiocarbon-dated to 3,100 BCE.
Max Depth: 50 Feet
Area: 4,537 AcresSee HistoryCampingNORTH
-
Seven Tree Pond
None-too-developed and none-too-trafficked, Union’s idyllic Seven Tree Pond is one of the highlights of the 36-mile St. George River Canoe Trail. Easy for paddlers to access (and lovely to ogle) from Route 235, it’s a great place to lay eyes on bald eagles, beavers, and painted turtles basking on logs.
Max Depth: 45 Feet
Area: 528 AcresPaddlingSOUTH
-
Sheepscot Pond
The eastern shore of this Palermo lake doesn’t have many camps, just mixed woods and marshlands ringing quiet coves where paddlers watch for loons. The Abenaki word Sheepscot means “many rocky channels,” and for those seeking whitewater, the Sheepscot River runs fast through a rocky stretch below the outlet, meeting Long Pond in Somerville.
Max Depth: 132 Feet
Area: 1,215 AcresPaddlingSOUTH
-
Spednic Lake
Bass are the big draw for anglers on this international lake along the Upper St. Croix. The wilderness feel hasn’t changed much since Civil War draft dodgers fled to its shores more than 150 years ago, settling on a hilltop known today as Pemberton Ridge, New Brunswick.
Max Depth: 54 Feet
Area: 17,219 AcresPaddlingFishingNORTH
-
Swan Lake
Swan Lake, which some old maps call Goose Pond, is no ugly duckling, ringed with woods and cute, modest camps. Day-trippers gather at the north end, where Swan Lake State Park has plenty of picnic sites and a nice half-moon beach.
Max Depth: 87 Feet
Area: 1,388 AcresSwimming from a beachSOUTH
-
Tunk Lake
Hailed by sporting mags as one of Maine’s best fishing holes, the state’s third-deepest lake hosts lunker togue (an ice-fisherman extracted a 26-pounder two winters back), landlocked salmon, and trout. The view from atop 1,157-foot Tunk Mountain is well worth the steep, short hike.
Max Depth: 222 Feet
Area: 2,071 AcresView from a mountianBoat CruiseFishingNORTH
-
Unity Pond
An out-of-the-way lake (that some locals know as Lake Winnecook), Unity is big with birders in spring and fall, but you don’t need to be the sort of person with a life list to keep an eye out for waterfowl, herons, bitterns, ospreys, and bald eagles. Picnickers gather at pretty little Kanokolus Beach, on a pinky peninsula on the southwest shore.
Max Depth: 41 Feet
Area: 2,569 AcresSee WildlifeSOUTH
-
Webb Lake
Sparkling Webb Lake looks pretty good from Webb Beach, a shady, sandy crescent at the Mount Blue State Park campground, with picnic facilities and a nature trail. It looks even better from atop Tumbledown Mountain, just northwest and one of Maine’s most popular day hikes.
Max Depth: 42 Feet
Area: 2,194 AcresSwimming from a beachView from a mountianNORTH
-
West Grand Lake
A legendary site for anglers chasing native landlocked salmon, West Grand Lake is best explored on a Grand Laker canoe, the first choice of the area’s many Registered Maine Guides. The long, square-sterned — and beautiful! — boats were designed to maneuver efficiently with a paddle or an outboard motor.
Max Depth: 128 Feet
Area: 14,467 AcresPaddlingFishingNORTH