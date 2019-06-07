Kezar Lake

Summer days unfold slowly on Kezar, as they did for those drawn to the rustic elegance of its lodges a century back. From the perspective of a pontoon or a paddleboard, the surrounding White Mountain foothills inspire awe. “Kezar gets in your soul,” the local marina owner once told this magazine, “and once it’s there, it’s the place you think about the rest of the year.”

Oxford County

Max Depth: 155 Feet

Area: 2,665 Acres