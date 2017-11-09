Featured Maine Maker

W

hen he’s not in his studio, Dylan Stewart is most likely somewhere along the Maine coast, beneath the water, free diving and spearfishing, peeking in caves for cunner, or waiting for a school of pollock to pass by. The constant discoveries that come with exploring and connecting with the ocean are what excites him most in life, and this passion for the water, the underwater scenery and life in the Gulf of Maine, is what inspired him to start Bold Coast Burns. Watch the video below to learn more about how he creates this amazing marine art.