Our ongoing search for pissah fashion led us to Marcia Heath, writer, pianist, and rowing buff from Waldo.

By Arielle Greenberg

Continental divide: Time I spent in Europe during college had a huge influence on me. To blend in, I aimed for the tweedy flavor of Scotland, the chic simplicity of Paris. A French woman can change her whole outfit with a simple but fine scarf or pair of shoes.

Tactiles: Since childhood, I’ve loved a nubby texture: linen, faux fur, a fuzzy sweater.

Mood: I’ve loved coming back to Maine [after living in New York and Florida], because things can be weather-ready and comfortable, but without the pressure to look perfect every day. I don’t overthink my outfits. I go by the mood of the day, adding something that gives a vibe of difference. I have royal-blue wedge heel boots, and when I’m feeling down, I put those on and it’s like a new day.

Whiteout: I’m drawn to all colors and look at everything open-heartedly. When I go into people’s houses, I often change their color schemes in my mind. But the crispness of white is a go-to.

Influencers: Amelia Earhart is a fashion idol of mine. She knew what looked good on her and found a practical but distinctive style and stuck with it.