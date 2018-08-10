SPONSORED CONTENT
Do you know someone who'd be just right for this job?
Live on the coast of Maine, with flexible hours, and make your own schedule.
If you're a board-certified dermatologist then we've got the place for you. OR, if that's not you but you know someone who is, you could win a referral prize — an exclusive weekend getaway to Camden, Maine!
Job Highlights
Job Highlights
• No traffic
• New England houses and a romantic community
• James Beard award-winning chefs (yes, more than one)
• World-class conferences and musicians
• 1.5 hours from the Portland Jetport
• 5 minutes from world-class cruising grounds on the Penobscot Bay
• Flexible schedule – leave in the winter if you want
Meet Dr. Kerry Lavigne
MAKE A REFERRAL
If your referral candidate is selected, you win a trip to Camden:
- 2-night stay in Camden
- 1-dinner out
- Ride up the Camden Snowbowl
- Ride on a schooner
APPLY FOR THE JOB
If you run into any issues submitting your information, please email us directly.
By participating in the referral program, you agree to Down East Inc.’s general contest rules.