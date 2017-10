Saturday, December 2

10–4 p.m.

Join us at the Down East headquarters to shop our Made in Maine artisan gifts for the holidays! We have gifts for the art lover, the chef, children and everyone else in between! We’re offering free gift wrapping for any items purchased at our store.

Bring the whole family to have your photo taken for your holiday card. Also enjoy cookie decorating and our hot cocoa bar.

We’ll also be offering Down East gift giveaways!