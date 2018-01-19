Down East Goes Back to School

Maine high-schoolers tackle the publishing biz — with Down East as their model.

E

ditor in chief Kathleen Fleury and managing editor Brian Kevin recently paid a few visits to Camden Hills Regional High School, just down the road from our offices, to dish on the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a glossy regional magazine. Travel writing and magazine production were the themes of teachers Cathy Harris and Jamie Gillette’s honors freshman English classes, and the students enrolled took their lessons to the next level, publishing a collection of mini-magazines using the writing, editing, and design skills they picked up.

We picked a few of our favorites to share below.

CLICK COVER IMAGES TO VIEW INSIDE