f you live and breathe digital media and marketing, we want to talk to you. We are looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator to assist in developing, implementing, tracking, and optimizing our digital marketing efforts across all digital channels.

You should have marketing experience, a passion for digital technologies, a strong grasp of current marketing tools and strategies, and be able to implement integrated digital marketing campaigns from concept to execution. The digital marketing coordinator will work directly with the digital director, collaborating with marketing, audience development, emerging brands, e-commerce, and editorial teams to execute strategies and campaigns on time and on budget. You will work closely with these teams to ensure consistency through all digital marketing channels. In addition, you should also provide forward-thinking ideas to build and maintain a strong company web and social presence to help meet our brand growth, audience development, and revenue goals.

Ultimately, you should be able to effectively connect our brand with online prospects and customers, strengthen our online presence, increase our brand awareness, and assist in driving digital marketing efforts to achieve our business objectives.

Essential Job Functions

∙ Collaborate to develop digital marketing strategies across our brands, setting specific objectives and monitoring progress — including marketing database (Hubspot), SEO/SEM, email, social media, content, and advertising, with a focus on audience development and revenue generation ∙ Develop and execute social media strategy. Analyze and improve to meet goals ∙ Execute digital marketing strategy through day-to-day operations of our digital marketing across all digital channels (social media, website, email, paid advertising) ∙ Manage all digital marketing channels (e.g. website, content, emails and social media) to ensure brand consistency, continued growth, and leadership in the industry ∙ Ensure quality experience and smooth operation for all digital tools and applications (e.g. website, CRM, and social media) ∙ Analyze SEO, marketing metrics, web traffic, and suggest solutions to grow digital presence ∙ Measure and report performance of all digital marketing campaigns, and assess against goals (ROI and KPIs) ∙ Work with marketing, advertising, design, audience development, emerging brands, e-commerce, and content teams to optimize customer experience and ensure brand consistency ∙ Develop unique, engaging, quality content to market our revenue-based verticals (e.g. travel, home & garden, events, e-commerce) ∙ Edit, proofread, and improve content ∙ Monitor and respond to customer engagement and feedback across digital channels in a timely manner; generate ideas to increase customer engagement ∙ Assist in maintaining a cohesive strategy across all platforms to increase our brand awareness ∙ Coordinate with advertising and sales teams to develop new ideas to generate revenue with our digital platforms ∙ Identify trends and insights, and optimize speed and performance ∙ Develop new and creative growth strategies ∙ Collaborate with internal teams to create landing pages and optimize user experience ∙ Utilize strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points ∙ Develop conversion opportunities and optimize user funnels ∙ Collaborate effectively with internal departments and external partners ∙ Evaluate emerging technologies. Provide thought leadership and perspective for adoption where appropriate



Skills/Experience/Training Required

∙ Degree in marketing or a related field, or equivalent experience

∙ Proven working experience in digital marketing, online media, and content development

∙ Demonstrable experience managing SEO/SEM, a marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns

∙ Highly creative with experience in identifying target audiences and devising digital campaigns that engage and motivate

∙ Experience in optimizing landing pages and user funnels

∙ Experience with A/B and multivariate experiments

∙ Solid knowledge of website analytics tools

∙ Understanding of web publishing and design, and working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

∙ Expertise in social media platforms

∙ Experience in setting up and optimizing campaigns across various online media platforms (e.g. Google Adwords, Facebook)

∙ Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking

∙ Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in online marketing, measurement, and digital revenue generation

Project management skills and attention to detail ∙ Excellent communication and writing skills

∙ Excellent interpersonal skills

Email cover letter and resume to online@downeast.com.