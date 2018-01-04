I enjoy the solitude of Maine winters and working in my window-filled studio on snowy days. — Denise Dion-Sullivan

“The sea is my greatest influence and inspiration,” says Denise Dion-Sullivan, owner of Denise Dion Designs. She designs jewelry out of her home studio in Kennebunk, Maine. Denise walks along local beaches searching for sea glass, beach stones, and other natural elements that the sea washes ashore to create her simply stated pieces. “I follow my muse – always looking for something new to explore.”