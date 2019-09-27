SEAFARING fell out of vogue in the 1950s, when airliners supplanted ocean liners as the easiest way to get from point A to a distant point B. The Eastern Steamship Company, founded by Bath’s Charles Wyman Morse, had once connected a half-dozen Maine ports with destinations along the eastern seaboard, but it sold its last two ships to a Floridian entrepreneur who added air conditioning and swimming pools and ran them out of Miami as cruise ships. And for several decades, that was about the extent of Maine’s relationship to the nascent cruise industry.

In the ’80s, cruises ventured now and then to Bar Harbor, where locals generally regarded them as novel and harmless. Now, the ships kick up wave upon wave of civic discord, with communities up and down the Maine coast debating passenger caps and ship bans and pier construction. What changed? As cruise lines grew, they realized they could fill the gap between summer Alaskan cruising and winter Caribbean cruising with fall trips to New England. Visits became more frequent, and ships got bigger.

Are they an affront to the quiet Maine way, or are they the apotheosis of Vacationland? Are they hulking polluters damaging coastal ecosystems or conscientious partners bolstering local economies? A ship several football fields long can look quite different amid the commercial bustle of Casco Bay than against the tranquil backdrop of Frenchman Bay. A few thousand debarked passengers cut a more obvious presence on Rockland’s Main Street than in Portland’s Old Port. Whatever your vantage, it’s worth taking a stem-to-stern look at an industry bringing plenty of changes down the gangway.