Standing on the western shore of Whaleboat, at the edge of a meadow mottled with wild blueberries and milk thistle, Arbuckle and Gerber pointed out a conspicuous splotch of bright red on the far horizon. It was the roof of an 11,000-square-foot mansion on nearby Hope Island — a place Arbuckle calls a cautionary tale. Though it’s hosted a house for over a century, wealthy private owners have spent the last two decades adding a guest house, stables, a helicopter pad, a chapel, a boathouse, and a road network to the rockbound island — 4 miles and seemingly a world away from the peace of pastoral Whaleboat.

Arbuckle gestured at the spruce-strewn island around her. “There are more and more people in Maine who never get to experience this,” she said. “I think in the past, it was very common here for people to have a camp, either on a lake or on the ocean — you didn’t have to be wealthy. And that’s not the case anymore. With newcomers, many of them don’t even realize this still exists.” She paused to watch a gray seal surface just offshore, close enough to make out the speckles on its snout. “I think we’re providing people with an incredible opportunity,” she went on. “I just hope they’ll come together to support it.”

The efforts of stewards like Gerber require money and resources, and among the campaign’s goals is to endow care of the trust’s preserves in perpetuity. Fuel and maintenance costs for boats alone can be onerous. Gerber shares her 19-foot aluminum skiff with the midcoast steward, an arrangement that requires complex logistics and scheduling. A successful comprehensive campaign could provide for a new boat.

It could also provide her with a new preserve to tend to. Among the dozens of projects the trust has underway is a partnership with the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust to conserve one of the southern Maine coast’s last undeveloped mainland tracts, 84 acres of woods and meadowlands at Woodward Point, with 2 miles of shoreline on the New Meadows River. In Milbridge, meanwhile, Maine Coast Heritage Trust is partnered with a local nonprofit to establish a village green space and community garden complex. In Owls Head, the trust is working with the town to create a waterfront park and a hand-carry boat launch to access newly conserved Monroe Island. Throughout the state, the organization’s Marshes for Tomorrow Initiative aims to mitigate the effects of rising seas by saving and restoring threatened salt marshes.

At the press conference kicking off the campaign, Maine Coast Heritage Trust president Tim Glidden sounded an alarm bell about both climate change and increased development pressure from a wave of retiring baby boomers looking to the coast. “Maine’s lands and waters are the lifeblood of our coastal communities,” he said, “and they’re threatened by forces never before seen in Maine’s history.”