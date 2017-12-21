The CLYNK Recycling Challenge is a unique way for teachers to engage with their students’ parents alongside their children. The PTO and Green Team initiatives at many schools have found that the Challenge is a tremendous crossroads for classroom curriculum benchmarks to get tied into a community goal. When a child learns responsibility in one area, they see how they can contribute in others. For principals and leadership, the PR associated with the Challenge offers opportunity for schools to earn recognition as leaders in community development.

Plus, when kids get the recycling bug, the whole family follows. All of a sudden, no scrap of paper is off limits—it could end up at the bottom of a recycling bin at a moment’s notice. It’s exciting when a child learns how to contribute to their household, and something as common as a bottle drive becomes an opportunity for multiple generations of to collaborate on child success. Once neighbors get involved, and communities band together to incentivize change, recycling becomes more than a chore. It’s an achievable way for children to demonstrate an appreciation for their school and their larger world – their responsibility to school, teachers and classmates increases naturally.

When the bottles are in and the cans have been tallied the students, teachers and parents will have created “change” they can believe in!