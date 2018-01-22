“There seems to be a consensus among fellow jewelers that I might be a bit crazy for doing so much piercing, but it is the method I learned initially and I find the repetitiveness quite meditative.”

— Elizabeth Stefany

“Maine’s beautiful and sweeping outdoors inspires its residents and visitors in different ways. Some are moved to get out and explore, others are roused to create. For Elizabeth Stefany, the owner of Carrabassett Valley Jewelry, it’s both. Stefany handcrafts her jewelry focusing on a sense of place and love of adventure. Stefany said, ”I got much of my early inspiration from the lakes and woods of Maine, and after moving here as an adult, continue to find inspiration in many different outdoor activities, such as skiing and mountain biking.”