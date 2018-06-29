Thousands of Down East readers took our annual poll to tell us what they love most in Maine — from landmarks to lobster shacks to libraries. Then we chimed in with a few picks of our own. So how’d your favorites do?
By Kathleen Fleury • Will Grunewald • Brian Kevin • Joe Ricchio • Sarah Stebbins • Virginia M. Wright
Travel & Play
Travel
&
Play
Photograph by Chris Bennett
Indoor Escape
Float Harder Relaxation Center
500 Washington Ave., Portland. 207-400-5187.
When I volunteer my enthusiasm for floating — that is, sensory deprivation — I often hear jokes about sci-fi thrillers, but the fact is that the chilled-out float tanks at Portland’s Float Harder offer the most rejuvenating 90 minutes of time to myself that I ever get to experience these days. The water in a high-ceilinged float room or smaller float pod — Float Harder has both — contains 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt and is heated to the same temperature as your body. You just lie back and float — no effort. You can choose to have ambient sound piped in (music, ocean waves, soothing tones) and soft-colored lights on, but I prefer pitch-black silence, which helps my mind to wander free of distractions.
—J.R.
Offbeat New Playground
HopeAir
49 Hatchet Mountain Rd.,Hope. 207-763-3899.
The trampoline park HopeAir is an ambitious, slightly quirky endeavor that fits the spirit of the building that houses it, formerly the pachyderm-rehab and educational facility for the nonprofit Hope Elephants. The 3,000-square-foot gym boasts three giant trampolines, a tumble track and foam pit, gymnastic rings, and even a warped wall a la American Ninja Warrior. Maine has other franchise trampoline parks, but Hope’s is a homegrown operation: Jonas Contakos, founder of the North Atlantic Gymnastics Academy in Rockport, opened the space last fall, offering a variety of classes and camps, plus open-gym hours with coaches at the ready. The weekly preschool hour is particularly popular (and adorable), as are ladies nights (for adults) on Mondays.
— K.F.
Photograph Courtesy of Bicycle Coalition of Maine
New Trail Route Finder
Where to Ride
Finally, a comprehensive guide to Maine bike routes that you can access on your smartphone. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s browser-based Where to Ride app has 150 road and trail rides throughout the state, all vetted for low traffic counts and fine scenery by the group’s staff and trusted members. Just plug in a location and your desired length and difficulty, and suggestions populate a map. My favorite features: A slope overlay, which tells you the grade of each section of the ride, and a traffic overlay, with daily vehicle volume data. Look for more rides to be added as the summer unfolds.
— V.M.W.
Photograph by Sarah Stebbins
Family Hike
Sabattus Mountain Trail
Lovell
Active parents know the struggle to find the right family hike is real: enough payoff that mom and dad can feel some sense of accomplishment, doable for tots who are too big for the kiddie backpack and too small to walk for hours without complaining. Last summer, after a couple of overly ambitious outings with our then 4- and 7-year-olds, my husband and I were delighted to find the Sabattus Mountain Trail in Lovell, a 1.4-mile loop steep enough to justify walking sticks and snack breaks but none too exhausting and (when we hiked, anyway) virtually unvisited on a Saturday. The glorious summit view takes in Kezar Lake, shimmering amid emerald-green foliage, and the layered crests of the White Mountains beyond. Afterwards, you’re not far from really good chocolate chip cookies at the Center Lovell Market and Restaurant. — S.S.
READERS’ CHOICE
PWM is your fave airport for the zillionth year; Common Ground coming up big.
Airport
Portland International Jetport
1001 Westbrook St., Portland. 207-774-7301.
B&B/Inn
The Brunswick Inn
165 Park Row, Brunswick. 207-729-4914.
Boat Cruise/Excursion
Hardy Boat
129 Rte. 32, New Harbor. 207-677-2026.
Festival/Event
Common Ground Country Fair
294 Crosby Brook Rd., Unity. 207-568-4142.
Golf Course
Boothbay Harbor Country Club
50 Sugar Maple Ln., Boothbay. 207-633-3673.
Harbor
Boothbay Harbor
207-633-2353.
Historic House/Landmark
Portland Head Light
12 Captain Strout Cir., Cape Elizabeth.
Historical Society
Pejepscot Historical Society
159 Park Row, Brunswick. 207-729-6606.
Land Trust
Boothbay Region Land Trust
60 Samoset Rd., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4818.
Hotel/Resort
Spruce Point Inn
88 Grandview Ave., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4152.
Marina
The Dolphin
515 Basin Point Rd., Harpswell. 207-833-5343.
State Park
Baxter State Park
207-723-5140.
Ski Mountain
Sugarloaf Mountain Resort
Carrabassett Valley. 800-843-5623.
Photograph by Sarah Weafer