Job Responsibilities

own East magazine is looking for a part-time associate photo editor to join its team in Rockport, Maine. The candidate will collaborate with the creative team on researching, sourcing, and curating photography for all sections of Down East’s growing print and web publications. The candidate should be resourceful, proactive, and able to juggle a large volume of requests and projects in a fast-paced environment, work within tight deadlines, and have excellent communication with the team.

• Photo research, editing, and collecting and organizing high-resolution images from stock, PR contacts, and photographers

• Manage daily workflow of the photo department including organizing, managing and releasing high-resolution images to production and design teams, file management, and archiving images

• Compile credit and caption information

• Manage invoices and payments

• Track budget

• Collaborate with photo director, design director and edit team on story development and visual concepts

• Collaborate with digital team on online content

• Familiarity with photo contracts, usage rights, photo licensing, and copyright

• Maintain high-quality standards

Skills and Experience

• Passionate about visual storytelling and all things Maine

• Editorial and photo editing experience

• Knowledge of Photoshop, InDesign, and relevant software

• Understanding of print requirements

• Record-keeping experience

• Highly organized, proactive, and assertive

• Eye for detail

What We Offer

• A great work environment in our beautiful offices in Rockport

• A team of extremely smart, hard-working, creative, and kind collaborators on our editorial staff

• A flexible schedule

Email cover letter and résumé to Benjamin Williamson.