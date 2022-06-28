Monhegan Museum of Art & History Giveaway

THE ODYSSEY OF JAMES FITZGERALD

This summer, the Monhegan Museum of Art & History will celebrate the life and art of James Fitzgerald (1899-1971) in a retrospective exhibition of his watercolor and oil paintings. It will begin with early sketches from his time as a student at the Massachusetts College of Art and the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and continue with paintings from Monterey, California, where he relocated in 1929 and became part of a community of artists and writers known as the Cannery Row circle. The exhibition will focus especially on Fitzgerald’s paintings of Monhegan Island, which he visited several times in the 1930s before making the island his permanent residence. With the help of his good friends and patrons, Anne and Edgar Hubert, he purchased a home and studio built by Rockwell Kent – buildings that are now part of the Monhegan Museum. Fitzgerald’s Monhegan paintings were informed by his close observation of the place and the people, and by his interest in Asian art and philosophy, which he first encountered in California. The exhibition will also include paintings from Fitzgerald’s annual trips to Maine’s Mount Katahdin and from his visits to the Aran Islands in Ireland, near the end of his life, where he continued to explore his lifelong interest in the power of nature, and man’s relationship to the sea.

Clockwise from top left: Birches, Katahdin, ca. 1952, Watercolor and Chinese ink on paper, James Fitzgerald Legacy, MMA&H; Surf at Lobster Cove, ca. 1955, Watercolor and Chinese ink on paper, James Fitzgerald Legacy, MMA&H;Moonlit Ocean, 1960s, Watercolor and Chinese ink on paper, James Fitzgerald Legacy, MMA&H; Snow, Ice and Water, ca. 1937, Transparent and opaque watercolor with Chinese ink on paper, James Fitzgerald Legacy, MMA&H; Tiger in the Night, 1950s, Watercolor on paper, James Fitzgerald Legacy, MMA&H

ABOUT THE MUSEUM

The Monhegan Museum of Art & History is located in the historic Monhegan Island Light Station, 12 nautical miles off the coast of Maine. The museum is a member of the Maine Art Museum Trail and was created to steward and showcase art and artifacts that represent the collective values of its community and educate and communicate its meaning. The Monhegan Lighthouse Keeper’s House contains exhibits of Monhegan’s history. The Assistant Keeper’s House has an art gallery that displays annual art exhibitions featuring the museum’s art collection, which spans more than 150 years. Additionally, the Rockwell Kent/James Fitzgerald Historic Artists’ Home and Studio, a member site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Historic Artists’ Home and Studio Program, displays a collection of works by Fitzgerald. The museum is open daily from June 24 through September 30, during which time the Kent/Fitzgerald Home and Studio are open two days a week and by appointment.

