A Better-Built Bag

The first time I put on an Anchorpak, it felt different from any bag I’ve ever used. It felt right, settling snugly against my waist and hips like well-fitted clothes — and suddenly, those other bags, with all their swinging and bopping, seemed wrong. Anchorpak creator (and Rhode Island School of Design grad) Colin Sullivan-Stevens was likewise unaware of the sorry state of bag ergonomics until he happened to whip together a good one for his Freeport–Portland bicycle commute. Since then, he’s been doggedly tweaking his design in pursuit of the perfect bag. Anchorpak, which achieves stability from its payload (your laptop, say), is pretty darn close. In waxed canvas or lightweight nylon, from $140.

anchorpak moments #mainelife A post shared by ANCHORPAK® (@anchorpak_maine) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:53pm PST