An Island Supper

Sometimes you luck into a quart of blackberries or maybe a combination of black ones and red ones. Some years are great for blueberries. Other times, you need to mix the few you’ve got with apples. Scant strawberries? There is always rhubarb to fill out the pan. (I like that one with a drizzle of maple syrup.) Think of this cobbler as an any-berry dessert — or in a pinch, an any-fruit dessert.

FOR THE TOPPING

1¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

5 tablespoons unsalted

butter, cold, cubed

1 cup heavy cream

For the filling

8 cups berries — raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, or really any fruit you have, alone or in combination

½ to 1 cup granulated sugar or packed dark-brown sugar (taste as you go)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons cornstarch (optional)

1 to 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Make the topping. Using a fork, mix together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add the cubed butter in batches and keep working the dough with the fork until the mixture looks like a bunch of floury beans. Drizzle in the cream and mix again, just to combine.

Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and pat it all together into a mound. Using a spoon or ice cream scoop, take off tablespoon-size pieces of dough and roll them into balls — you’ll probably end up with somewhere between 8 and a dozen. Put the balls on a sheet pan and press them down into biscuits that are about ¾-inch thick, then cover the pan with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator for anywhere from 30 minutes to the better part of a day.

When you’re ready to bake, heat the oven to 350. Then, make the filling. In a large bowl, toss together the fruit, sugar to taste, a little lemon juice for acidity, the cornstarch (if you’d like the filling to have some body to it), and the cinnamon.

Use the butter to grease a 13-by-9–inch baking pan or a similar-size gratin dish, then add the fruit to it, so that it comes somewhere between halfway and three-quarters of the way up the sides of the pan. Top with the biscuits, place the pan on a sheet pan, and bake until the tops are golden and the fruit is bubbling beneath them, about 1 hour. Serve plain or, if you like, drizzled with more cream or with ice cream alongside.