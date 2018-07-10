Deering High School, Portland

Allan Monga

Although Monga has a Social Security number and work authorization, his lack of citizenship prevented him from competing nationally. Officials at Deering took up the fight, as did a few pro bono attorneys, and in April, a federal judge ordered the NEA to allow Monga to compete in the national semifinal round. A few days later, Monga represented Maine in the competition in Washington, DC.



Old Home Zambia

New Home Westbrook. Last year, after arriving in the U.S., Monga first spent time living at Portland’s Preble Street Teen Center.

Book Interests He’s recently been into Tim O’Brien, author of the 1979 National Book Award winner Going After Cacciato.

He didn’t bring home the prize, but Monga’s story made the national news, turned him into a quasi-celebrity at Deering, and helped boost poetry’s cachet among his fellow students. “Everyone wants to do it now,” he says with a laugh. “Poetry now, at my school, it’s like a sport.”

Deering is Monga’s favorite place in Maine, which he says has been true since the day he first walked through the nearly 100-year-old building’s columned front entrance. “At the beginning of the year, I had this thought like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going to an American school. I don’t know what’s expected of me.’ But when I got there, it was a whole different story. It felt like home.

“I wake up every morning looking forward to going,” he says. “Other kids are like, ‘Oh no, it’s a Monday.’ For me, it’s the opposite. I’m like, ‘It’s Monday! Let’s go to school!’”