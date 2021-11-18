Maine Gifts from Our Advertisers

The items listed in this sponsored post are paid advertisements.
Purveyors of Fine Caviar, Fresh & Smoked Seafood
Located on the historic fishing pier of Portland, Browne Trading Company supplies Michelin-star chefs and home-kitchen gourmands across the nation with the finest caviar and highest-quality seafood. Shop online for your upcoming holiday gatherings and memorable gifts or visit our market for gourmet foods, curated wines, artisanal cheeses, and hand-filleted seafood.
Whether you enjoy exquisite, imported fish from Portugal or iconic local shellfish, we have your seafood needs covered. Through our fresh quality and fast shipping, you can enjoy our first-class offerings delivered directly to your door. Give the gift of Browne Trading Company and share a taste of Maine’s finest with your loved ones this holiday season.
Browne Trading Company + Market
Portland, ME
[email protected]
Bronze Wind and Door Bells
US Bells offers original designs of bronze bells, hardware, and original sculpture by Richard Fisher. From small dinner bells to large estate bells, all are hand cast at our foundry in Prospect Harbor, located in Down East Maine.
“Our bells can remain outdoors year-round, through winter blizzards and quiet summer breezes. As the weather changes, so too does their song, which, for me, becomes a vibrant reflection of our living world.” —Richard Fisher
We welcome you to visit our website, where you can see and hear all of our bells and view our casting process.
US Bells
Prospect Harbor, ME
207-963-7184
Rugged Roll Top Back Pack
The Rugged Roll Top Back Pack, roomy, water-resistant, side pockets, and a laptop compartment on the inside. A unique gift made with upcycled PVC material from Maine fishermen’s bibs. A portion of all sales goes to Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association and the Maine Lobstermen’s Community Alliance. $149.95. Visit our website for more information and to see the entire Rugged Seas product line.
Rugged Seas
207-838-3573
Shoreline Tie-Dye Tote
With this tote on your shoulder, you can instantly imagine yourself at the shore. The design was inspired by the process of tie-dying, which yields the subtle gradations in tones that emerge to represent breaking waves on a sandy beach. You’ll be impressed with the capacity — it’s a family-size carryall for the beach, sports events, and travel. The rugged handles wrap around the bag for added support, and the recycled sailcloth has water-resistant properties. Handcrafted in Portland, Maine.
Sea Bags
123 Commercial St., Portland, ME
888-210-4244
Peapod Snowflake
Glitter this winter with our stunning, delicate Peapod Snowflake pin/pendant. The 1-5/8″ long pendant is handcrafted from 925 sterling silver or 14k gold and set with your choice of our iconic white pearl or a sparkle quartz “pea.”
At Peapod Jewelry®, we offer unique personalized designs that celebrate and commemorate special events shared by family and friends. We offer your choice of Birthpearls® or semi-precious gemstone “peas” so that the design you select is uniquely yours.
All of our jewelry is designed and made exclusively at our workshop and gallery in Edgecomb, Maine. Visit the store or our website and take the time to see Joe and his staff at work. There is something for everyone at Peapod Jewelry®!
Peapod Jewelry®
40 U.S. Rte. 1, Edgecomb, ME 04556
207-882-9500
Open-Top Bedside Chest
Our Open-Top Bedside Chest, a charming and festive gift for the home lover in your life. Perfect anywhere, and wears a pop of color spectacularly well. Handcrafted in Maine using sustainably harvested hardwood and environmentally friendly finishes. Give a gift that lasts a lifetime. Give Maine Woodworks.
Maine Woodworks
90 Industrial Park Rd., Saco, ME
207-887-1989
Candy Cane Moose Smooch
Organic products good for your skin and soul, Mad Gab’s has been smoothing skin and making smiles for decades!
- Created in Gab’s mom’s kitchen over 30 years ago — Maine based for 25!
- Organic, hydrating, and happy-making products for the whole family.
- Gluten-free formula.
- Unscented products available*
Moose Smooch, Lobstah Smooch, Bear Foot Balms . . . inspired by nature in Maine to make you smile!
*Every purchase helps fuel our Gabgirls program for young women and girls interested in entrepreneurship.
Mad Gab’s
Yarmouth, ME
800-547-5823
A Kaleidoscope of Colorful Gifts
Socks, scarves, hoodies, men’s and women’s clothing, home goods (blankets, bedding, towels), aprons, doggie apparel, and kids’ clothes too – with 100s of one of kind items ready to ship this holiday season, Soul Shine Maine has something for everyone on your list! Each piece is 100% handmade with love using only the highest-quality, long-lasting fabrics and dyes by artist Meredith Perrotto at her studio in Berwick, Maine.
Commercial dyeing and printing services available. Make your team, business, event, or brand stand out from the rest in vibrant, custom dyes from Soul Shine Maine. Colorful, happy, far-out, fun.
Visit us on the Web and use coupon DOWNEAST to save 10% all season long!
Soul Shine Maine
Berwick, Maine
207-200-7527
Ubuntu Coffee Story Box
Incredible coffees have incredible stories. Coffee By Design’s Ubuntu Story Box is the perfect gift for the coffee lover on your list: a tasting journey through Africa. This boxed set of coffee samplers features award-winning coffees and the stories behind the beans. Our limited-edition holiday box includes 4 oz. each of our Malawi Pamwamba, Kenya Nyeri Kiandu AA, and Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Worka Sakaro Anaerobic. Enjoy along with other outstanding coffees curated by our team as we embrace the spirit of Ubuntu: “I am because we are.” Together we can change the world one cup at a time.
Coffee By Design
1 Diamond St., Portland, ME
207-879-2233
Mainers Extreme Cold Mitts
Built to keep you warm, dry, and protected even when the mercury has bottomed out, Mainers Extreme Cold Mittens combine multiple insulative layers with two-stage water protection plus an interior that wicks sweat away from your skin. Made in Trenton, Maine, by the people who for decades have been protecting people at NASA, the U.S. military, NATO, and many more from the extreme cold. These premium winter mittens deliver a level of quality, comfort, and insulation previously unavailable to serious outdoor enthusiasts. Whether you’re prepping for a hike up Katahdin or shoveling yourself out of the driveway, these mitts slip on easily and stay warm. Order yours online.
Mainers
23 Industrial Way, Trenton, ME 04605
207-667-9696
North Country Wind Bells® Collections
Original and authentic wind bells crafted on the rugged coast of Maine, echoing the beautiful mystical sounds of buoy bells on the ocean’s coastlines!
Six collections of wind bells with more than 64 sounds and more than 100 distinctive windcatchers from which to choose. Each wind bell is created with recycled steel under environmentally friendly processes and enclosed in a uniquely crafted recyclable box.
Maine Buoy Bells® are crafted with the best in Maine craftsmanship to last for 45 years!
The perfect gift for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and housewarmings. “When the bell rings with every gentle breeze, the recipient will be reminded of the giver.” Family crafted since 1975, in its second generation.
North Country Wind Bells®
Round Pond, ME
877-930-5435
Maine Apparel
We’re a small company in Maine trying our best to create unique products that you won’t find anywhere else. We specialize in fun, original, and attractive designs hand printed on quality apparel. We love Maine and we seek to foster and support that love, which is shared by you, our customers. For a 15% discount, enter the code “holiday” at checkout. Thank you, from your friends at Woods & Sea.