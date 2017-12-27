We are seeking a full-time Accountant with a working knowledge of accounting systems, business operations, bookkeeping, and account reconciliations. This position requires a high level of attention to detail and problem solving, as well as a thorough knowledge of accounting principles.

Essential job functions include: payroll and commissions systems and processing; accounts receivable; general ledger and sub-ledger reconciliations; journal entry preparation; month-end and year-end closings; data analysis, reporting, budget preparation; and various government filings.

The successful candidate must be proficient in Microsoft Excel; experience with Microsoft Access and Dynamics GP is a plus; and possess a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and 3–5 years of experience in a staff/GL accountant role.

Down East offers a competitive salary and a generous benefits package, which includes insurances, 401(k) plan, generous time-off plans, and flexible work schedules.

Send résumé with cover letter to Judith Van Norman at jvannorman@downeast.com.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.