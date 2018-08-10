You’re not imagining things! Some 3.5 million people visited Acadia National Park last year — that’s a more than 60 percent traffic increase over a decade ago. Close to half of any year’s park-goers descend on MDI between July and September, and if you’ve paid a visit in that window to any of the park’s most beloved attractions — Thunder Hole, say, or Cadillac Mountain — you’ve perhaps experienced the paucity of parking and shoulder-to-shoulder boardwalk trails that sometimes result. Park officials have seen an overcrowding crisis looming for years — and this year, they’ve floated a new set of transportation guidelines to relieve the crush of cars.

But don’t rethink your vacation just yet! Even in peak season, Acadia still has splendor and solitude to spare. You just have to know where to look, when to go, and how to get around (here’s a hint: be miminally reliant on your car). We love Acadia in summertime, the crowds notwithstanding, and on the following pages, we’ve shared our strategies for making the most out of a peak-season trip.