5 Items to Snap Up at a Vintage Shop

We’ve all been awed by them — those talented homeowners who somehow manage to turn a tangle of styles, eras, and shades into a whole greater than the sum of its parts. How do they do it? Erin Kiley, co-owner of the Portland Flea-for-All, a second-hand shop with a cultish following among designers and design-savvy homeowners, may be uniquely qualified to tell us. Sprawling and filled to distraction, the Flea is like the collective attic of your eccentric grandma and her highball-drinking friends. Here, some 50 vendors sell vintage furniture, art, and home goods in all varieties of too old to give a damn. Nothing quite matches, which is precisely the point.