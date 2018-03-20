2018 Acadia Cruise

2018 Maine Summer Vacation — Sailing aboard a historic schoonerExplore Acadia National Park and the surrounding area aboard the fully restored 1920s luxury racing schooner Ladona. Enjoy classic Maine food and drink by land and sea. Take a break from the water to explore historic Bar Harbor and Acadia, including stops at Thunder Hole and atop Cadillac Mountain. This 6-day, 5-night trip leaves from and returns to Rockland.
Five nights, August 20-25
Price: $2,288
Sample Itinerary*
Day 1
Board and set-sail from Rockland. The excursion begins with a traditional lobster bake aboard the Ladona.
Day 2
After a full day of sailing and gourmet dining aboard the ship, we’ll sightsee in historic Bar Harbor.
Day 3
We’ll tour Acadia National Park by land, visiting the park’s most beautiful and famed natural wonders. Then, we’ll take a break to taste Mount Desert Island’s classic popovers from the Jordan Pond House.
Day 4
Sail through Somes Sound, the only fjord on the East Coast! We’ll continue on to Southwest Harbor for a locally harvested dinner at Beal’s Lobster Pier.
Day 5
Begin our sail back to Rockland while savoring more fine food and drink.
Day 6
Arrive back in the art mecca of the midcoast, Rockland, by mid-morning.
*Itinerary subject to change.