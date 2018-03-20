2018 Acadia Cruise

2018 Maine Summer Vacation — Sailing aboard a historic schooner

E

Ladona

. Enjoy classic Maine food and drink by land and sea. Take a break from the water to explore historic Bar Harbor and Acadia, including stops at Thunder Hole and atop Cadillac Mountain. This 6-day, 5-night trip leaves from and returns to Rockland.

Five nights, August 20-25

Price: $2,288

Sample Itinerary*

Day 1

xplore Acadia National Park and the surrounding area aboard the fully restored 1920s luxury racing schooner

Board and set-sail from Rockland. The excursion begins with a traditional lobster bake aboard the Ladona.

Day 2

After a full day of sailing and gourmet dining aboard the ship, we’ll sightsee in historic Bar Harbor.

Day 3

We’ll tour Acadia National Park by land, visiting the park’s most beautiful and famed natural wonders. Then, we’ll take a break to taste Mount Desert Island’s classic popovers from the Jordan Pond House.

Day 4

Sail through Somes Sound, the only fjord on the East Coast! We’ll continue on to Southwest Harbor for a locally harvested dinner at Beal’s Lobster Pier.

Day 5

Begin our sail back to Rockland while savoring more fine food and drink.

Day 6

Arrive back in the art mecca of the midcoast, Rockland, by mid-morning.

*Itinerary subject to change.

Have questions about this trip? Send us a message.