12 Reasons to Retire in Maine

By Meadow Rue Merrill

Photographed by Brian Fitzgerald

I made my first trip to Maine as a toddler, visiting my grandparents who had retired to a home on winding Shore Road in York. They had followed the example of my great-grandparents, who had retired just around the point. Retiring to Maine is nothing new, but if my grandparents and great-grandparents had been born a few generations later, perhaps they would have had more of their peers for company. Data from the U.S. Census suggests the state is becoming an increasingly popular retirement destination, with more than 6,000 people aged 55 or older moving to Maine in 2013 alone. Here are 12 reasons why.