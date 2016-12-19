Where in Maine?

Can you name this bridge and/or the town where it’s found?

This rustic covered bridge winds past snowy branches, arches over a glassy brook, and leads to a sylvan park just off Main Street, in a small town known for its lakefront recreation and skiing. Behind a community center and a movie theater, the 66-acre tract of woods, wetlands, and fields has several miles of walking trails and a natural spring once believed to possess curative powers. Mink, foxes, and spotted salamanders make the park home, and birders have giddily spotted the likes of chickadees, pine siskins, and yellow-rumped warblers.

The bridge’s distinctive bowed roof and tapered sides mimic the profile of canoes that sometimes skim the water below. Overhead, the horizontal beams come from native tree species like sugar maple, white oak, and paper birch. The bridge’s namesake is a local preservationist and environmental activist: a carpenter who specialized in restoring historic homes and who, in the 1980s, helped lead the fight against a proposed nuclear-waste dump in the region. In 2007, he passed away unexpectedly, at age 57. Afterwards, a friend and local timber framer came up with the bridge design, community members raised money for the project, and area craftsmen donated their time to build it. Together, they left a fitting memorial to their lost friend.

