Where in Maine?

Photo by Adam Woodworth

Can you name this charming town with expansive views?

By guest editor Martha Stewart

In this serene Maine town of fewer than 1,500 residents — where the clock on my phone jumps ahead an hour, picking up a New Brunswick signal — I love the sight of the lighthouse across the narrows. The octagonal tower stands atop a grassy hillock on a vacation island once beloved by a silver-tongued U.S. president and now home to a beautiful international park. In the mid-1800s, the town bustled with fishing business: some 70 smokehouses produced half a million boxes of smoked herring a year. Nowadays, it bustles with travelers, many of whom come to see another lighthouse, this one famously adorned in candy-cane stripes, on the U.S.’s easternmost outcropping. I like to day-trip here by boat, and as an avid rambler, I enjoy the town’s 93 or 97 miles of unspoiled coastline (the mileage depends on whom you ask). On your next trip, be sure to inquire about the community’s big-fish story: Volunteers, armed with clam rakes, helped students and faculty from UMaine Machias and College of the Atlantic excavate the skeleton of a 54-foot finback whale that beached and was buried in 1994. The bones will be cleaned and reassembled and then displayed locally as a tribute to the magnificent creatures of these coastal waters. I can’t wait to see the result!

❯❯ If you recognize this charming town with expansive views, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

