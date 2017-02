B

efore modern refrigeration, the ice harvest on freshwater ponds was a staple of Maine winters. Local ice went to use in homes, on fishing boats, and, of course, in making ice cream. Most icehouses eventually disappeared, but not Thompson Ice House . In 1826, Asa Thompson dammed a small brook in South Bristol and started harvesting ice. More than a century and a half later, his great-grandson donated the property to a nonprofit organization that today operates a tiny museum, and once a year, still hosts a harvest. Volunteers saw off chunks of ice and float them to the icehouse, where more volunteers use pike poles to stack the 300-pound blocks. This year’s harvest, complete with hot chocolate and chili for visitors, is scheduled for February 19 — and some of that ice will then end up making ice cream for a social in July.