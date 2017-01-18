Thrills and Chills

Cold days and long nights wearing on you? To bust through those mid-winter doldrums, we have four heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping races for you to check out (or try out) this year. The only question: how much speed do you need?

► 130 mph The Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club’s snowmobile rodeo, or Snodeo, has everything from gravity-defying stunts to marshmallow roasting and fireworks. During the “radar run,” sled heads try to max out their speed while flying across frozen Haley Pond. Jan. 21, Haley Pond, Rangeley

► 40 mph The hifalutin name — U.S. National Toboggan Championships — makes the ride down 400 feet of icy chute sound ultra-competitive, but the Camden Snow Bowl race is open to anyone. Just lean forward and hang on for dear life in front of hundreds of racers and thousands of spectators. Feb. 10–12, 20 Barnestown Rd., Camden

